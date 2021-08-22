Google TV and Android TV: What’s the difference?





With the recently launched new TCL Google TV model and the latest Google Chromecast with Google TV, there is no doubt that Google TV will make a big hit. As the successor to Android TV, the new Google TV platform is more than just a new name. It’s a more sophisticated, more intuitive and more powerful operating system for smart TVs, bringing more features to TVs and putting smart TVs firmly in the center of the Google ecosystem.

It’s worth asking on both Google TV models and Android TV devices on the market this year. What’s the difference? Google TV has many new features, so let’s take a closer look.

What is Google TV?

Starting with Chromecast with Google TV in 2020, Google TV has emerged as Google’s new TV operating system and has since appeared on smart TVs and other Android streaming devices. By 2022, we expect all new Google-based devices to use Google TV instead of Android TV.

However, calling Google TV instead of Android TV is a bit inaccurate. Google TV is more rebranded because the underlying software is still Android. In fact, it’s no exaggeration to say that Google TV is the new name for Android TV.

This means that many of the core features you enjoyed on Android TV will continue to be available on Google TV products. The wide range of apps available on the Google Play Store continues to be available on the Google TV set. And with the unique features of the built-in Google Chromecast, you can easily share content from your phone, tablet, or laptop to your smart TV.

Google TV and Android TV: The biggest changes

What has changed? Google has refined the Android TV experience with a focus on personalized content, customized recommendations, and features that go beyond the TV and living room. This allows you to use your smart TV as a hub for your entire home, filled with connected devices.

(Image credit: Sony)

New interface

The difference between Android TV and Google TV becomes apparent the moment you turn on your Sony or TCL smart TV running the new Google TV software.

The biggest change is the interface starting from the home screen. Instead of an app-focused experience, such as the old Android TV interface used line by line for the app or content suggestions, the new Google TV interface puts content first.

Large images on the home screen show highlighted recommendations and circulate movies and shows with large, beautiful proportional photos. These recommendations are derived from the streaming services you use, the shows you watch, and your own tastes drawn from Google’s predictive magic.

(Image credit: Sony)

Compared to the old Android interface, which provided app line-by-line scrolling menus and app-specific content recommendations, the new Google TV interface is much cleaner and you don’t have to browse the app per app. You can easily find what you want.

However, some of these differences may not last long. Android TV is getting an update that tweaks its appearance to look and work like Google TV. These differences are not developed all at once, and the timing may vary by manufacturer and model. Anyway, Android TV continues to evolve and Google TV is the next major step.

(Image credit: Google)

Live broadcast

The biggest feature change that Google TV brings is a focus on live TV programming, with the entire tab dedicated to live TV. When retrieved from a live content source such as YouTube TV or Sling TV, you’ll see a large on-screen channel guide showing live content in progress, as opposed to an on-demand streaming option that you can view at any time.

Both YouTube TV and Sling TV are two of the best cable TV alternatives that offer dozens of live channels, and this guide excels at scanning live sports, news, shows, and movies that are currently “broadcast.” Provides a method.

This is a way to emphasize services like YouTube TV cable, but because live TV takes place at the table in today’s connected TV environment, content viewing and engagement is improved. Other live TV services may be added to this channel guide in the future.

(Image credit: Google)

Mobile remote control

You can use your Android phone as a remote control for Google TV by leveraging the large ecosystem of apps connected to Google devices.

Adding a touch screen and on-screen keyboard as part of the remote control also makes your TV much easier to operate. Entering the password is smoother than navigating the “keyboard” on the TV screen. Entering complex movie titles may be preferable to repeating confusing phrases in voice search.

The app-based remote isn’t new, as we’ve seen similar features from Roku, Vizio, and others, but Google TV combines it with mobile content browsing and personalized watchlists within the same app. .. We’ll talk more about these features later, but by combining all of them with a remote control, you can break the barrier between your smart TV and your smartphone with a device that you always carry in your pocket. This is the transition from television as a fixed device to television, which is one component of the larger media viewing world.

Google account

All of the above features include recommendations, a list of subscribed services, or just personalization by allowing you to control your TV using your personal device. Google takes this one step further by introducing individual user profiles on Google TV.

This allows families to get personalized recommendations based on their viewing habits and interests. This is a big improvement if you want to enjoy a series or streaming subscription without sharing one person’s historical drama recommendations with another person’s kung fu movie suggestions and sharing them with the whole family.

(Image credit: Google)

Watchlist from mobile

This personalization also allows you to curate your content when you’re away from your TV. Watchlists allow you to highlight the movies, shows, and events you want to watch and add them to your personalized watchlist from any device that uses your Google profile. All of these devices connected to Google, such as mobile phones, laptops, and smart speakers in other rooms, can be used to add shows to your watch list.

(Image credit: Google)

Do you watch the programs mentioned on Twitter? Add it to your smartphone’s watch list.

Did you notice the story of a virtual water cooler about an unfamiliar movie in Slack? You can put it on your watchlist from your laptop or desktop computer.

Did you remember the name of the movie you forgot when you were making the bed? Use the Google Home smart speaker to queue up later.

Smart home integration

This integration of smart TVs with other devices throughout the Google ecosystem goes far beyond profiles and watchlists. Google is leveraging the deep benches of smart home devices to take full advantage of the “smart” aspects of smart TVs.

Watch camera feeds from the best video doorbells and home security cameras on your TV. You can control the smart lights in your living room to set the mood of the movie night without getting up from the couch. You can even jump into a Google Duo video call by connecting your webcam to your smart TV. This gives you a bigger and better screen for virtual gatherings that have become very important these days.

Also, the Google Assistant is associated with all these devices and is built into your TV with hands-free voice control, so you can access these features simply by saying “OK Google.”

(Image credit: Google)

Parental controls and children’s profiles

In addition to using user profiles to suggest personalized content, you can also set up profiles for children with content filters and parental controls.

(Image credit: Google)

These children’s profiles provide age-appropriate content recommendations, children’s home menus, parent-adjustable apps, movies, and show filters. Moms and dads can all block individual apps and specific titles from their phones. You don’t have to steal the remote from a cheating kid before you can change things. You can also limit your viewing to a specific time, or block everything at a specified bedtime.

“Basic TV” mode

One additional feature added to the new Google TV model is the basic TV mode. This mode effectively turns off all smart features and connections needed for normal smart TV use, while supporting live TV via antennas and cables, as well as external devices such as media players and game consoles. ..

However, turning off your internet connection eliminates some of the privacy concerns that arise from tracking content recommendations and ads, and it also turns off the Google Assistant on your TV in basic mode.

In a world where almost every TV is a smart TV, having the option to turn it off is a bit cool.

(Image credit: Google)

Google TV app

Helping connect this entire experience is the Google TV app, which replaces the old Google Play Movies & TV app.

It’s confusingly named Google TV, which has the same name as smart TV software, but it’s not too confusing if you find that your app and TV software are designed to work together. The new Google TV app is a central part of the Google TV experience, not an additional feature available.

With this app, you can browse the content of all your favorite services, add shows to your watchlist, buy or rent content, and control your TV from an integrated remote control via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. You can do it.

At this time, the Google TV app is only available on Android devices, but will be available on Apple products as well. The timeline for the iOS version of the Google TV app is not shown.

Do I still need to buy an Android TV?

While Google is migrating all smart TVs and streaming devices to Google TV, there will be a delay next year or so as current Android TVs continue to be sold with the latest Google TV models. So which one should you get?

Google TV offers everything that makes Android TV great, but with more features, better content detection, and all sorts of new usability improvements, our money Is the way to go for.

That said, Android TV has all the core features Google TV offers, from a wide selection of apps to the inclusion of Chromecast and the Google Assistant, as well as many of the same smart home features (additional steps to set up). There are some). ). Android TV is a particularly attractive option and a wise choice for bargain shoppers, as manufacturers and retailers lower prices to clear old inventory.

The conclusion here seems to be that in either case you will get one of the best smart TV experiences available. For the latest and greatest, Google TV is the winner, but it’s safe to buy either.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomsguide.com/uk/face-off/google-tv-vs-android-tv The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos