Aboriginal people in central Maine cover the Red Sox rain delay with a design inspired by LL Bean





Emma Robertson is the rarest person. I’m a baseball fan looking forward to the rain.

Of course, if it rains and your handicrafts are seen by thousands of people, you too will take root in the storm.

LL Bean’s 24-year-old creative designer from South China designed a tarpaulin used by the Red Sox and bearing the company logo. On the right side of the big seat is LLBean’s signature boots, and on the left side is the company name #BeanOutsider slogan and another phrase “Keeping Your Sox Dry”.

Robertson, a graduate of the Erskine Academy in South China and Quinnipiac University, who currently lives in Portland, said: “But that’s pretty interesting. Every time it’s aired on TV, my dad records the TV for me and sends me that video.”

But for Robertson, seeing her work used is only part of the thrill. She has been rooting for the team before she was four years old and is an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, who counts Nomar Garciaparra’s trade as her first broken heart, and the most rewarding part of the project is She said she was watching her design become part of the Fenway Park tapestry, allowing her to contribute to the look of her beloved home team.

“It’s an unrealistic feeling,” she said. “To me, Fenway is like this museum of baseball history. And making my work somehow part of its history, if I’m an artist, this makes my work It’s like exhibiting at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It just feels great because I know how special Fenway is. Being able to contribute something is really really small to other people. Even so, for me it just means the world. “

Robertson began his design work while working in the summer at Colby College and was fascinated by the opportunity to constantly explore her creativity. After that, I did an internship after graduating from university at LL Bean and worked full-time in 2020.

However, while still an intern, Robertson was approached with an offer to design a tarpaulin.

“(The boss said)” Is this what you want to undertake? It is a rain tarp of Fenway. “Robertson said. “I don’t care if there are 5 projects by tomorrow. I’ll make time for this.”

The challenge was the perfect marriage of the subject. While growing up, Robertson frequently camps with her family, and a regular part of that outdoor experience was the sound of the Red Sox broadcast on the radio at night.

“While I was asleep, I was able to hear Joe Castiglione’s voice coming through the wall of the tent and through the battery-powered radio,” she said. “I have a lot of these childhood memories and that makes a lot of sense to me. I keep them.”

So when she was assigned in September 2019, Robertson wanted to get it right. For two months, she brainstormed various ideas, held workshops, and often took her work home.

“It was always in my head,” she said. “It was another type of project for me and it made a lot of sense to me. I wanted to make it justice.”

Robertson considered different designs for inspiration, but eventually created his own from scratch. She knew she needed a design that not only looked good, but also encapsulated the company.

“Some designs didn’t have bean boots, others did,” she said. “What I think was successful in the design we finally used … (it) bean boots are clearly the most famous symbol of our company. That’s what we know, everyone I know bean boots. I thought that if I put something that big on the tarp, it would immediately stick to people. “

Robertson knew what the design would look like, but she had the first opportunity to see it on Wet May Day last year. While finally visiting the park for a video posted by LL Bean and the Red Sox, Robertson exited the tunnel, down the stairs towards the home plate, and her design was placed in the field for waterproofing. I saw the sheet.

Soon she began to shed tears.

“It was just great. I thought of Fenway as an old friend, and Fenway was like,” Look at what you did here, “” Robertson said. rice field. “It was a really special feeling. So many people are enjoying Fenway Park, and they have this special connection with Fenway. At that moment, I have a really personal connection with the park. I feel like I had. It was a really powerful moment for me. “

Robertson doesn’t know how long the team will use her design. But she can always find out that she has contributed something to her favorite team. And it’s good that she doesn’t forget that feeling right away.

“I’m definitely happy to have a project that’s very close to my heart,” she said. “There were many decisions I could have made to grow up and move into another area, do something else, or work elsewhere … Every step I took to get here is now worth everything, because I was able to work on a project like this that means the world to me. “

