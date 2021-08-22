Top Story: Chrome Secret Redesign, Pixel 5a Review





Top story of the week: Google Chrome has redesigned its secret mode landing page, Pixel 5a is in the hands of reviewers, and Android Auto wireless dongle wants crowdfunding.

The latest update to Chrome Canary includes a boldly redesigned landing page for incognito mode. Chrome for Android does not explain that Chrome “does not save” or that data “may still be visible”, but “what to do in secret mode” and “what to do in secret mode” I came to explain in detail.

This clearer, easier-to-understand design is quite likely to appear in response to a proceeding earlier this year. A class action proceeding in the United States seeks damages of at least $ 5 billion because websites, including Google, can collect personal information about users.

Following that amazing announcement, our team will review the 5G-powered Google Pixel 5a this week and be a great demonstration of Google’s software and camera’s superior capabilities on more affordable hardware. I understand.

Overall, the 5G-powered Pixel 5a is either one of the unexpectedly best smartphone budgets, or one released by Google so far. It packs more than enough specs for most people, something that feels like an eternal battery, and a classic Google Pixel camera, all in a durable metal build. Even better, this is all only $ 449.

This week, Carsifi’s new Kickstarter campaign has launched. This is a convenient dongle that connects to an Android Auto compatible car and provides a wireless connection to your smartphone. The purpose is similar to the AA Wireless dongle, but Carsifi sets it apart with its attractive hardware features.

The Carsifi Android Auto dongle has a slightly smaller footprint and includes an LED status light and a magic button. This button allows the user to switch between two different smartphones to use Android Auto. This is the biggest difference between the two products. Carsifi also states that it supports older versions of Android 6, 7, and 8 that are supported in mode.

In recent years, Google has moved its hardware production efforts to Vietnam. However, Nikkei reported this week that the Pixel 6 is produced in Shenzhen, China, just like the previous Pixel 5.

Google was first reported to produce both the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 in Vietnam, before COVID-19 became a global issue. Prior to that, efforts were underway to transfer production from China, at least from late 2019.

On Android 12, the latest Google Search Beta Update introduces wallpaper colors to Pixel Launcher’s Discover feed. Instead of the usual multi-colored Google logo on a white background, a solid-colored Google wordmark is now displayed on a shaded background.

This change is currently being made in beta channels, indicating that wallpaper-based dynamic colors are pervading more apps, but the Pixel Launcher Discover feed is mixed with the system UI, so users Join the quick settings as another high-profile place where you can see the material your actions.

