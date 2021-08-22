



Vidmore Video Editor Overview

Vidmore Video Editor is a comprehensive and amazing video editing app that allows you to create professional videos in minutes. It is a powerful application that provides a wide range of creative tools to help you create great movies or music and video collections, and the program uses high-speed video processing algorithms that can convert videos to 4K/1080p HD quality at 50X faster speed. With this amazing tool, you can create beautifully designed video collages with videos, photos, music and GIFs in a few minutes. It supports almost all popular video formats like MP4, MOV, MKV, AVI, WMV, FLV, etc. It offers a user-friendly interface that allows you to start editing videos without any hard efforts. You can also download Movavi Video Editor Plus 2021 Free Download.

Vidmore Video Editor is truly an all-in-one video editor that provides you with everything you need to make your videos look polished, professional and simple. It uses a powerful built-in video editor that allows you to easily edit your videos and add texts, subtitles, filters or effects to produce a masterpiece. It also includes dozens of smart grid layouts that you can choose from, to make your videos stand out. You can also add color to your layout, and easily change the size of the collage grid. It enables you to manually adjust video contrast, hue, saturation and brightness to create a totally different style video according to your needs, and it also allows you to split a single file into several clips and cut off unwanted parts to keep the ones you need. It has the ability to rotate the video 90 counterclockwise or clockwise, and flip the footage horizontally and vertically. In addition, you can zoom in and out to crop a video and get rid of black edges by changing the video ratio freely as you like. You are also allowed to add a watermark with text or an image while controlling its style, size, position, color, transparency and other parameters. After doing the necessary, you can save the amazing creation as MP4, MOV or any other popular formats. In addition, you can post it on your favorite sites including YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo and many others to impress your family, friends or followers. You can also download AVS Video Editor 2021 Free Download.

Vidmore Video Editor Features

Below are some noticeable features which you will experience after Vidmore Video Editor free download

Vidmore Video Editor Technical Setup Details

Before you start Vidmore Video Editor Free Download, make sure you have the system specifications listed below

Software Full Name: Vidmore Video EditorSetup File Name: Vidmore.Video.Editor.1.0.6.rar Setup Size: 37MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Standalone Setup Full Compatibility Mechanical: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64) Last Version Added On: August 22, 2021 Developers: Vidmore

System Requirements for Vidmore Video Editor Operating System: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10 RAM: 512MB Hard Disk: 50MB Processor: Intel Dual Core Processor or above Free Download Vidmore Video Editor

Click the link below to start Vidmore Video Editor Free Download. This is complete offline installer standalone setup of Windows. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows.

