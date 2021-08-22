Samsung announces new premium foldable Galaxy Z Flip 35G





Kutin: Samsung has expanded its foldable innovation with the introduction of the new Galaxy ZFlip35G.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 allows users to express themselves with bold color options, sleek designs and premium features. In addition to the trend colors cream, green, lavender and phantom black, a new stylish ring grip and strap case makes it easy to hold and fold your phone. ZFlip3

Looking for more color options to suit their style, Samsung has exclusive colors such as gray, pink and white.

The designed cover screen is now four times larger, making it easier to view notifications and messages without opening ZFlip3.

Users can keep a schedule, check the weather, monitor their daily steps with the new Coverscreen widget, or adjust the coverscreen wallpaper with the new Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. ..

GalaxyZFlip3 is also designed to provide users with the best features for capturing and sharing their memories.

Packed with Samsung’s latest camera features, users can enjoy even more attractive hands-free in flex mode.

Alternatively, you can double-click the ZFlip3’s power key and use the enhanced quick shot to capture a quick photo or video from the cover screen with the device folded.

Scrolling and sharing is also smooth. Thanks to ZFlip3 for its new 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

TheGalaxyZFlip3 also features a new upgraded Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The new FlexModePanel feature makes your app look great and easy to use. When the device is partially collapsed, FlexModePanel provides a new way for users to interact with ZFlip3, moving the video to the edge of the screen and moving controls such as brightness and volume to the bottom half. Provides a more convenient display experience.

The GalaxyZ series gives users access to more apps that take full advantage of the foldable screen. Samsung is expanding its partnerships with major companies such as Google and Microsoft, allowing users to enjoy more apps tailored to their unique needs.

Works effectively with Microsoft Teamsapp. Enjoy an optimized meeting experience based on the Flex mode of the Galaxy Z series and the power of the office and team.

For maximum productivity at work, Samsungfoldables’ Microsoft Outlook dual-pane mode allows you to send large numbers of emails to your user store while previewing other users, similar to the desktop experience.

To give users more choices, SamsungsnewLabs features provide users with the ability to optimize more apps for collapsible screens when editing.

In addition, Samsung believes that app developers can create great user experiences from anywhere. To provide more options while ensuring high quality optimization, Samsung supports Remote Test Labs (RTL), allowing app developers to directly install and test their applications in real time from anywhere. ..

ThsSamsungGalaxuZFlip3 is now available for pre-order.

