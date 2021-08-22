Planetary scientists find evidence of changes in the lunar sun drive-ScienceDaily





Unlike what you see naturally on Earth, small iron nanoparticles are almost everywhere on the Moon-and scientists are trying to figure out why. A new study, led by Christian J. Taiudovich, a PhD candidate at Northern Arizona University, will help us understand the surprisingly lively lunar surface in collaboration with NAU’s associate professor of both astronomy and planetary science, Christopher Edwards. Clarified important clues. In a recently published article in the Geophysical Research Letter, scientists have discovered that solar radiation may be a more important source of lunar iron nanoparticles than previously thought.

Asteroid collisions and solar radiation affect the Moon in a unique way because they lack the protective magnetic fields and atmosphere that protect us on Earth. Both asteroids and solar radiation break down the moon rocks and soil to form iron nanoparticles (some small and some large) that can be detected by satellite instruments orbiting the moon. In this study, we used data from NASA and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) spacecraft to understand how fast iron nanoparticles form on the Moon.

“We’ve long thought that the solar wind has a small effect on the evolution of the lunar surface, but in reality it may be the most important process for producing iron nanoparticles,” said Tai Udovicic. I have. “Iron absorbs a lot of light, so very small amounts of these particles can be detected from a great distance. This is a good indicator of lunar change.”

Surprisingly, the small iron nanoparticles appear to have formed at the same rate as the radiation damage of the samples returned to the Moon from the Apollo program, suggesting that the Sun has a strong influence on their formation. I am.

“I was shocked when I first saw Apollo’s sample and satellite data side by side,” said Thai Udwig. “This study has the potential for solar radiation to have a far greater impact on the active changes in the Moon than previously thought, not only to darken its surface, but also to produce a small amount of water that can be used in future missions. Indicates that there is. “

As NASA is preparing to land the first woman and the next man on the Moon by 2024 as part of the Artemis mission, it is important to understand the solar radiation environment and the possible resources of the Moon. In a future study recently awarded by NASA’s Future Researcher in Space Sciences (FINESST), Tai Udovicic plans to extend his coverage throughout the month, one of which is Recently selected as the landing site for the next lunar rover. He is also studying lunar temperature and water ice stability to inform future missions.

“This work helps us understand how the lunar surface changes over time from a bird’s-eye view,” says Tai Udovicic. “I still have a lot to learn, but when I put my boots back on the moon, I want to make sure that those missions are backed by the best science available. This is the most exciting time of the 70’s Apollo era.

Story source:

Materials provided by Northern Arizona University. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210821113902.htm

