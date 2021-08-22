The reversal of Apples iOS 15 shows that we are actually listening to the user





This week: Apple is undoing the controversial changes to the iOS 15 Safari browser on the iPhone and delaying the marquee feature of the update. After hearing my thoughts on Google’s Pixel 5a, Apple will postpone its return to headquarters until January.

Apple isn’t particularly known for listening to consumers when making design decisions. In other words, it is by design.

Steve Jobs said consumers don’t know what they want and trust Apple to make decisions for them. That spirit led to the iPhone’s closed ecosystem, including the App Store review process, stringent requirements for accessory makers, and lack of software customization.

That idea has made Apple one of the most successful companies to date, with a market value of over $ 2 trillion and helping to sell billions of iPhones, iPads, Macs, AirPods, and Apple Watches. These products wouldn’t be a hit today without Apple’s approach. But it also caused problems for tech giants.

Tim Cook has announced the 2016 MacBook Pro with a touch bar and butterfly keyboard.

Photographer: David Paul Morris

Apple took about four years and several proceedings to acknowledge and fix a serious problem with the “butterfly” keyboard introduced in 2015. Throughout, he said that this approach is superior to its predecessor because it allows for thinner laptops. However, the product was actually fragile, noisy and uncomfortable. The company eventually abandoned the technology, claiming the problem was exaggerated.

When the iPhone 4 shipped in 2010, there was a problem with the antenna and the signal bar was down. Apple also said it would eventually offer users a free case, exaggerating the issue and blaming physics before updating the antenna the following year.

Apple launched the Touch Bar as a touch screen strip for quick features on the 2016 MacBook Pro. Despite many experts favoring the non-digital feature column, it has maintained the touchbar as an important part of the MacBook Pro for five years. (The company plans to remove it in the next version.)

Craig Federighi announced iOS 7 in 2013.

Photographer: David Paul Morris

When iOS 7 was previewed in June 2013 with a controversial new user interface, some consumers and design critics panned it. Apple tweaked font sizes, interface element transparency, and more, but never abandoned it. The core of iOS 7 design remains today, eight years later.

Obviously, Apple is stubborn about its design decisions and is married to Jobs’ worldview of consumer preferences. But that’s changing, and the company’s latest major iPhone software updates show that.

With the release of iOS 15 this year, Apple planned to make the biggest changes to date in the design of the Safari web browser on the iPhone. Basic change: Move the address bar from the top to the bottom of the screen, erasing muscle memory for nearly 15 years.

Last week, after user complaints, including myself at Power On, were mounted, Apple reversed the course and made a new design an option in the settings app. With this change, Apple will provide users with two different interfaces for their core apps. This is unusual in the iOS world.

Apple’s new iOS 15 Safari settings (left), old interface (center), and now optional new interface (right).

Credits: Mark Gurman / Bloomberg

I like the address bar at the top much and I’m already back in that interface on the iPhone. Providing users with this option after hearing feedback is a rare and positive step for Apple.

Earlier versions of the company may have completely ignored external commentary. Most users said they liked it, which would have been sticking to the new design, but quietly switched to iOS 16 or iOS 17. Instead, Apple realized that the new design would be a problem for most people and changed course before releasing iOS 15. in general.

In the relevant iOS 15 news, Apple continues the tradition of delaying functionality since the first release of the next-generation operating system. Victims of the Year: SharePlay, the ability to watch videos, listen to music, and share your screen with FaceTime.

Announcement of Universal Control at WWDC 2021.

Photographer: Daniel Acker / Bloomberg

Apple has postponed new iOS features in the past, but this year’s news is that Apple has postponed new iOS features. SharePlay is a distinctive addition to iOS 15, and otherwise a modest release. It has received a lot of airtime on WWDC 2021 and is at the top of both Apple’s press releases and the iOS 15 website. We hope it won’t take weeks to hit the device this fall.

Even more worrisome is that this is a trend. In both iOS 13 and iOS 14, some features have been postponed until the follow-up release, and iOS 15 can cause a lot of delay as well as SharePlay.

Take universal control. This allows users to control both Mac and iPad with a single device’s trackpad and keyboard. But two months after the beta release cycle, it’s still not found anywhere. That probably means you’re late. We will also miss the cut from iOS 15.0. It’s a new way to pass data to your family when you die and to see what data third-party apps collect.

When announcing a new operating system every June, Apple needs to make it clear that it’s introducing a rolling set of new features rather than one major update that includes everything at the same time. This allows the company to save a lot of “delay” related headlines.

Google has updated the entry-level Pixel before Pixel 6. Google’s Pixel group made its first major announcement a few weeks ago, providing me and others with a preview of the Pixel 6. The phone features an in-screen fingerprint sensor with a new design, an in-house chip (in fact, most are rumored to be Samsung’s rebranded parts). The phone is a leap from the Pixel 5, which could be what Google needs to maintain its name in smartphone conversations.

Google’s Pixel 5a.

Source: Google

However, the company’s new Pixel 5a is pretty much the same on the low-end line. Instead of lowering the price of the Pixel 5 when it launches the Pixel 6, Google is tweaking last year’s 4a5G. New this year: Slightly larger display than ever, stronger battery, water and dust resistance. Support for faster millimeter-wave flavors in 5G and availability outside of Japan are gone.

My view: At $ 450 ($ 50 cheaper than 4a 5G), it’s hard to find a much better middle-tier Android phone. For those who compare the lineup to the Apple world, the iPhone SE with the same 128GB of storage is the same price, but the screen is about an inch and a half smaller and there is no 5G. Today, the Pixel is probably better in terms of price, but when Apple unleashes its low-end 5G phone next year, Google will have some competition.

Apple will postpone returning to the office again, this time until January. Another week will bring more Covid-19 news. It started with Apple telling staff and customers that in-store classes will resume on August 30th. About 24 hours later, Apple denied the plan. And the company is now asking retail and corporate employees to take tests twice a week (starting once) in the face of new variants. In addition, some offices plan to raise it up to three times a week. This seems necessary as Apple already needs to close the store, as more than 20 staff members have been exposed or tested positive. After that, the week ended with big news. Another office delay, this time until January.

Former Apple retail manager expands Apple’s sales footprint. Ron Johnson, Apple’s former head of retail, wasn’t too far from Cupertino. After serving as CEO of JCPenney, Johnson founded Enjoy, a company that allows consumers to buy devices from salespeople who come to their homes. His company relies on Apple as a partner, which is also a new way for Apple to expand its sales footprint. Over the past two months, Enjoy and Apple have expanded their partnership to five new cities: Atlanta, Washington, Chicago, Miami and New York, according to SEC filings from Marquee Rain, which Enjoy merged into a SPAC deal.

Apple promotes credit cards as a middle-tier market leader. The company said Goldman Sachs, which operates Apple Card, is a leader in the medium-sized issuer market in terms of profits, communications, terms and rewards, according to a JD Power survey Thursday. The report summary does not discuss the Apple Card itself, but focuses primarily on Goldman Sachs, which has defeated other small players such as SunTrust, TD Bank, HSBC, and KeyBank. Obviously, the Apple Card deserves this award, but I think there’s still much more Apple and Goldman Sachs can do to improve the product.

Facebook beats Apple to adopt Zoom into VR. Last week, social networks previewed a new Oculus Quest feature called Horizontal Workspaces and used avatars to hold group meetings in a virtual world. But my question is, do most people want to buy a VR headset for this instead of loading Zoom or Group FaceTime on their existing device? Facebook seems to think so, and so does Apple. As I reported, one of the key features that will appear in Apple’s mixed reality headsets early next year is virtual conferencing.

It’s Peloton’s earnings season. Please note that the New York-based fitness company will report earnings on August 26th.

The device is about to go on sale. Apple, Amazon, and Google like to host launch events in September and October. So keep an eye out for new iPhones, AirPods, Pixel smartphones and Echo devices in the coming weeks.

