Tired of waiting for the Pixel 6? Google’s Pixel 3, 4, 5, or 5A may be a good choice for you





Which of the Pixel 3, Pixel 4A, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5A Google smartphones makes sense to buy now?

Angela Lang / CNET

Recently I faced a dilemma. My Google Pixel 3 XL has taken the last step. The battery was my former faint shadow. That USB-C port couldn’t carry a charge for half the time. Both sides of the cell phone, the screen and the back of the glass were spider web-like cracks and chips. Also, according to Google, Android updates will no longer be guaranteed after October. I needed a new phone, pronto.

The new Pixel 6 should be coming this fall (all the rumors I’ve heard about Google’s next Pixel are here). But that would be too long for me to wait. At first glance, my options seemed simple. Long ago, I used Google’s pure Android platform to populate my lots during the Nexus 5 era. Since then, I have moved to the original Pixel XL and Pixel 3 XL. So the idea of ​​switching to the iPhone or waiting for the next iPhone 13 was ridiculous. And the idea of ​​using a Samsung Galaxy phone was equally foreign.

My plan was to use the new Pixel-the question was which one to choose. One way is to score the recycled Pixel 3 XL. But there are also Pixel 4A and Pixel 5. Pixel 4A and Pixel 5A with 5 Gare are also interesting options. Are you still confused? I won’t blame you. In the end, I settled on a Pixel that suits me. If you’re like me and need a Google handset right now, read on. The phone I chose and (and why I chose it) probably make sense to you too.

Today’s Pixel smartphones need to get the latest software first.

Sarah Tew / CNET Straight Android, no chaser

After migrating to pure Android as Google intended, I could never go back. Duplicate apps and a ton of non-removable carrier bloatware are just distant memories. Pixel smartphones are also the first to get Android OS and security updates. This is usually not the case for Samsung or OnePlus devices. And the fact that I’m a Google Fi mobile subscriber often narrows my phone exchange options. Pixel, any Pixel, everything to get my chosen path.

It’s time to migrate from the Pixel 3.

Sarah Tew / CNET Choice 1: Pixel 3, 3 XL

Google no longer officially sells the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL. That said, you can find both models on Amazon. However, you’ll have to pay $ 470 to replace your current Pixel 3 XL (128GB). This is too much to pay for the old processor (Snapdragon 845) and just 4GB of RAM. More importantly, Google finishes its guaranteed software updates in just a few months. So no matter how much the price goes down, this phone isn’t worth it.

Google Pixel 4A.

Juan Garzon / CNET Choice 2: Pixel 4A

The Pixel 4A comes with a Snapdragon 730G, which is a better processor than the 3XL. Also, by August 2023, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, and promised software updates will be available from Google. $ 349 isn’t bad. This is an attractive option. Still, I could do better.

Google Pixel 5

Juan Garzon / CNET Choice 3: Pixel 5

The Pixel 5 represents the ultimate Google-branded Android phone (at least for now). It features a fairly muscular Snapdragon 765G processor, along with rugged 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Google will also keep your device software up to date until October 2023. Other welcome features include IP68 waterproof and dustproof, as well as wireless and reverse wireless charging. Pixel 5 also links to 5G cellular networks.

But even at $ 699 ($ ​​100 off the original price), the phone is expensive. The Pixel 6 is coming soon. Paying the highest price for last year’s model right now is not a wise move. But once Google releases the full details of the Pixel 6, I think it’s better to make it spartan and in some cases extravagant. Depending on how much it costs and what it can do, you may decide whether to pass it or snap it.

The Pixel 4A 5G offers a compromise between price, power and potential.

Pixel 4A 5G Choice 4: Pixel 4A 5G

This is the phone I finally chose because it’s a perfect compromise in price, performance, and potential. At least that’s what I thought about when I ordered the Pixel 4 A5G in June. With the recent launch of the $ 549 Pixel 5A, all bets will be invalidated. My advice is to get the phone instead (see below for details).

Still, at the time I was able to steal one for $ 500 through Google Fi. Currently, Amazon has it in white for $ 499. It is out of stock at this time, but may come back soon.

With the same Snapdragon 765G processor as the Pixel 5, 128 GB of storage, and 6 GB of RAM, the Pixel 4A 5G is also attractive. It supports 5G wireless and has a larger battery than the traditional Pixel 4A.

Google will be offering a Pixel 4A 5G software update until November 2023 (strangely, a month longer than the Pixel 5). All of that made this phone a clear choice for me-until the beginning of the week. But if you had to make a choice today, you can get the Pixel 5A 5G without hesitation. Of course, with the launch of the Pixel 6, you have the potential to experience sour grapes.

Google Pixel 5A is a great deal on Android.

Sarah Tew / CNET Choice 5: Pixel 5A

What’s the difference in a few months? With Google’s announcement of the Pixel 5A, my calculations have changed a lot. Priced at $ 449, this new smartphone is basically $ 50 cheaper than the Pixel 4A 5G. Still, like the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G, the 5A has a rugged Snapdragon 765G processor. Similarly, it has 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. You can also compare 5G cellular with Pixel 5A.

What really sets the Pixel 5A apart, at least for now, is its 4,680 mAh battery and 6.34 inch display (2,400×1,080 pixel resolution). Both are larger than those offered by either the Pixel 5 or Pixel 4 A5G. Even better, Google will provide software updates to mobile phones until August 2024. All of this currently makes the Pixel 5A the best Pixel deal.

Currently playing: Watch this: Pixel 5A and 5G: Google surprises us again

4:44

Check out the latest news and best reviews of smartphones and carriers from CNET mobile experts.

