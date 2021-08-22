What are the most common infections in brain-eating amoeba?





This week, two children died after being infected with Naegleria fowleri, a microscopic organism more commonly known as a brain-eating amoeba. Parasites found primarily in warm freshwater and soil can cause catastrophic and deadly infections in almost all cases.

Infection with N. fowleri usually occurs when an organism enters the nasal cavity, crosses the lining of the epithelium into the brain, and begins to destroy tissue in the frontal lobe, said Dr. Dennis Kyle, a professor of infection and cell biology. Explains. Principal scholar of anthelmintic discovery at the University of Georgia and the University of Georgia Research Alliance.

Known as primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), this brain infection can cause symptoms such as fever, headache, stiff shoulders, seizures, and hallucinations, among others. These symptoms usually begin within 5-9 days of exposure. According to the CDC, death usually occurs within an additional 5 days.

Unfortunately, N. Most cases of fowleri infection are found in children. But that wouldn’t be the only reason they tend to work underwater, Kyle explains.

According to Kyle, it is very common in places where the water is warm for other reasons, such as in nature, in soils around the world or in warm freshwater, or in hot springs or pools that are not properly chlorinated.

This is the time we usually hear about these cases, he adds. When people are doing summer activities in the water or in the lake.

CDC is currently N. It rarely classifies fowleri infections, with only 34 cases reported in the United States between 2010 and 2019. The majority (30) were infected during recreational water activities, and others were infected using contaminated tap water in their noses. Irrigation, or, if any, slip-and-slide in the backyard.

However, despite the relatively small number of cases, Kyle says researchers, especially families of people who have died of brain-eating amebic infections, generally dislike rare terms.

Kyle says it’s there because it’s in every warm lake in the south. Science adds that it’s not clear why more people don’t get infected. He further cites two cases of N. fowleri in Minnesota in 2010 and 2012, stating that warm freshwater can harbor amoebas. One of this week’s cases also occurred in Northern California.

He adds that warming climates can affect infectious diseases. Warm water means more people will be infected.

N. fowleri infection may not be so rare, as doctors believe it is underreported or misdiagnosed in many parts of the world. For example, in Pakistan, Kyle said no cases had been reported for many years before doctors returning from a UK study could diagnose dozens of cases that would otherwise have been misdiagnosed. say.

Kyle explains that it can also be thought of as viral or bacterial meningitis. It doesn’t have to be processed before the doctor notices it. In many cases, the diagnosis came back very late. Sometimes after death.

Kyle also identified an early stage of infection in a boy and quoted a Florida doctor who was able to put him in a medically induced coma to prevent cerebral edema during treatment, early diagnosis was infected. I believe it can make a difference in the results of.

Still, current treatments have a small chance of survival. Kyle, who is also the director of the University of Georgia’s well-known Tropical and Emerging Global Disease Center, has only four recorded cases of survival in the United States, and perhaps seven worldwide.

Current treatments usually include a combination of antifungal drugs such as amphotericin b, miltefosine, fluconazole, and azithromycin and drugs containing antibiotics. However, according to Kyle, a well-documented study of drug discovery includes therapeutic research and screening, hoping to find something that can kill the amoeba faster. It doesn’t work on its own.

To really make a difference, he says, we need better medicine than we have.

In the absence of such treatment, appropriate precautions are the best defense against N. fowleri infection. The CDC proposes to limit the amount of water that goes up the nose. Kyle adds that it is best to avoid warm freshwater masses (which generate measurements of surface temperatures above 75 ° F for a long period of time), especially to avoid jumping into or jumping into such water. .. He also recommends using a nose plug, keeping his head above the surface of the water, and properly cleaning and chlorinating pools, pools and spas.

Kyle is also a big advocate of amoeba consciousness, as people don’t think about it on hot summer days.

With more awareness, better support, and more people working on this, we can come up with better diagnoses and better treatments in a reasonable amount of time and avoid these catastrophic things that are happening. can do.

