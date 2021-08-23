PayPal’s Dan Schulman on seizing digital payment opportunities





In early 2016, PayPal CEO Dan Schulman decided that cryptocurrencies needed to be a headache.

At the time, one Bitcoin could be purchased for about $ 400, but PayPal was worth about $ 50 billion after splitting from its former parent eBay a few months ago.

“When I came in [as CEO in 2014]I think a lot of people thought PayPal was at its best, “said Schulman, a senior executive at AT & T, Priceline.com, Virgin Mobile and American Express. “The day I arrived was the day Apple Pay was announced. It was my” Welcome to Silicon Valley “gift. We had to redefine ourselves. “

Schulman wanted to turn PayPal from a simple checkout button into a reliable “platform” for all kinds of digital payments.

So in January 2016, he invited Wences Casares, co-founder of Bitcoin Wallet Xapo and an early Silicon Valley crypto evangelist, to PayPal’s board of directors. It was the beginning of a long education on how to turn PayPal into a reliable guide for consumers and merchants through the turmoil and often volatile world of cryptocurrencies.

“Every time I thought I got it, I talked to Wens again, but I realized I didn’t get it completely,” Schulman recalls. “I think most people get it, but it’s not. It’s very subtle … I wanted to make sure it had both scale and real functionality. “

Over the last five years, Bitcoin prices have risen more than 100 times and today are over $ 40,000. Meanwhile, PayPal’s market capitalization has increased six-fold to over $ 300 billion.

However, Schulman argues that Bitcoin prices are not the “most interesting” thing about cryptography. He believes it is only part of the impetus needed to make the financial system more efficient and inclusive.

“I think governments and central banks understand that the world is moving to digital payments and that monetary policy cannot be controlled through the issuance of banknotes,” he says.

PayPal first allowed sellers to accept Bitcoin payments in 2014, even though its founder, Jack Dorsey, would accept more crypto than rival Square, which has become a leader in the crypto community over the past few years. it took time.

Schulman may lack Dorsey’s cryptic credibility, but he has the convert’s enthusiasm. He hopes PayPal is ready to support the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). This is considered “unavoidable” after China has begun testing the “digital yuan”. That means working “hand in hand” with regulators and government officials to ensure “the highest level of system stability and integrity,” he says.

The implicit contrast is in contrast to Facebook’s deadlocked cryptocurrency project, Libra. PayPal withdrew from the Libra Association in 2019 due to concerns that Facebook was not fully involved with regulators prior to its launch. This has contributed to the legal backlash that keeps the venture (now rebranded as Diem) on the launchpad.

“That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t innovate,” he adds. “That means you have to be careful.”

In the meantime, Bitcoin price fluctuations seem to be a more attractive app. PayPal customers who hold cryptocurrencies are more likely to log in twice as often as before.

After adding support for buying, holding and selling cryptocurrencies in the US last year, this feature will be rolled out to PayPal UK users starting this week.

Taken outside of its headquarters in San Jose, California, Dan Schulman touts PayPal as a “super app” for payments © 2021 Winni Wintermeyer

American users can already use crypto to fund their PayPal wallet. Schulman wants to shift digital coins from speculative asset classes to a wider range of utilities. Its 30 million merchants can accept Bitcoin without worrying about conversion fees or other complications.

These encryption features are part of PayPal’s extensive extension to what Schulman will market as a payment “super app” to be launched later this year, including messaging, savings accounts, invoice payments and transfers, and shopping capabilities. is. Schulman says he wants to turn PayPal into an app that people use every day.

The inspiration for what could be so many superapps, from Uber to Facebook, is WeChat, the app that does everything in China. Few companies in the United States or Europe have been able to replicate WeChat’s success in packing a variety of features such as messaging, e-commerce, and games into a single app. Schulman consulted with Martin Lau, president of Tencent, the parent of WeChat, in developing PayPal’s strategy.

PayPal was founded in 1998 — the eternity of the Internet age. There may no longer be a halo for risqué fintech startups like Revolut and Klarna, but Schulman says its longevity has made it possible to build consumer confidence. “If you don’t trust the brand, you can’t live your life with SuperAppli,” he says. It is also large, with more than 400 million active accounts these days, processing about 5 billion transactions quarterly.

The SuperAppli launch will take place when PayPal is nearing completion of its separation from eBay, which Schulman was initially hired to manage.

He says the timing is a coincidence, but it highlights the changes PayPal has undergone over the last seven years.

Three questions to Dan Schulman

Who is your leadership hero?

My father [Mel Schulman, a chemical engineer and second world war veteran].. He always said: “You are not what you are saying, you are what you are doing — you are as genuine as you can.” Things change in the field. Whatever we are talking about today will be different tomorrow. But you and I are the same person.

What was the first leadership lesson you learned?

My dad told me something early in my life: true respect, true leadership comes from humility, listening to people, softer things like respect-it It stimulates people. As I move from work to work, the most important thing is to understand how to inspire.

What would you be if you weren’t the CEO?

I want to do what i think [would] Being a civil servant, he would have focused on resolving some of the many inequality in our system.

The split followed pressure from activist investor Carl Icahn, who argued that slowing eBay’s growth constrained PayPal’s potential as an independent company. At the time of the split, eBay accounted for a quarter of PayPal’s revenue and the majority of its profits. After eBay implemented its own payment system, it today accounts for 4% of PayPal’s sales.

His opposite number on Schulman and eBay, now Nike CEO John Donaho, has created a five-year plan to “separate the two companies from each other.” “There was a Gantt chart that was two miles long,” he says. “The number of details we had to go through was crazy.”

In addition to technical details such as data center separation and integration between two vast websites, there were rules to manage pricing, collaboration with competitors, and product roadmaps.

The transition was not completely smooth. Some investors were surprised that eBay launched its own payments platform earlier than expected in the last quarter of PayPal. However, Schulman and PayPal chairman Donnaho said how well the initial transition plan for 2014 was maintained as eBay became “our key strategic customer, but one of many.” He says he is surprised at how it was done.

This type of diplomacy not only allows PayPal to be used for payments on the App Store and iTunes, but also because it navigates the world of duplicate customers and competitors, such as Apple, that compete with its own Apple Pay. It will be more important for PayPal. ..

“My view is that business is personal. Often people say,’It’s just a business, not you,’ but I don’t buy it,” Schulman says. “People need to look in your eyes and trust you.”

