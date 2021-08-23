The new Siksika First Nation Boxing Center aims to heal through exercise





“There is a lot of research on exercise and how it affects and positively affects mental health,” said Dr. Quintina Bearchief-Adolpho.

Meghan Potkins, Olivia Condon Calgary Herald Tyler White, Siksika Health Services CEO, Left, Manny Yellowfly, Therapeutic Physical Trainer, Dr. Quintina Bearchief-Adolpho, Dr. QuintinaBearchief-Adolpho, Siksika Health Mental Health Clinical Lead, Richard Running Rabbit, Siksika Parks and Recreation Ribbon at the Grand Opening of the Menigans Boxing & Fitness Center in Sixikanation on Saturday, August 21, 2021.Azingafari / Post Media Article Content

The opening of a new boxing and fitness center at Siksika First Nation embarks on a journey towards the long-term goals of healing, physical and mental connectivity and promoting physical health.

After years of planning and pandemic delays, Nation celebrated the grand opening of the new Manygans Boxing and Fitness Center on Saturday afternoon.

Dr. Quintina Bearchief-Adolpho, Ph.D., Mental Health Clinical Team Leader at Siksika Health Services, said the facility serves many purposes for the community, especially physical activity to promote positive mental health.

Because of the trauma, we have a lot of addiction to our community (and) we were trying to figure out ways to help our community in the long run, she said. There is a lot of research on exercise and how it affects mental health, and how it affects it positively.

Bearchief-Adolpho said boxing in particular gives participants the opportunity to connect with each other.

She said that (this) would allow people to understand their feelings and express their feelings. They will have cognitive flexibility, their executive function will increase, and they will be able to solve problems they may have been dealing with for a long time.

Dr. Quintina Bearchief-Adolpho, Siksika Health Mental Health Clinical Lead, will speak at the Grand Opening of The Many Guns Boxing & Fitness Center in Siksika Nation on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Photo: Azin Ghaffari / Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

In addition to addressing the isolation of COVID-19 over the past year and a half, community members have also recently discovered unmarked tombs on former residential school sites across the country, and their school system.

She said she wanted people to be able to use the gym as an outlet to provide a healthier type of intervention rather than self-medication. We hope that this will allow individuals to overcome some of the challenges facing all the issues surrounding COVID and (housing school) issues.

Manny Yellowfly, one of the center’s physical trainers for treatment, said the late Clifford Manygans, the origin of Jim’s name, was the inspiration for staff and clients.

Clifford was a man who influenced and promoted boxing, but he was also a man who played almost every sport, taught many sports, and brought a lot of good value to the community. Especially the spirit that has a positive effect on the youth of the country.

I can incorporate the values ​​and characteristics of boxing, such as boxing spirit, patience, (positive) attitude, and diligence. .. .. It’s like blending them.

Therapeutic physics trainer Manny Yellowfly will take a photo at the Many Guns Boxing & Fitness Center in Sixikanation on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Photo: Azin Ghaffari / Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

In addition to programming for camps and other youth, Yellowfly said seniors also have the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities. In the future, yoga, CrossFit and other fitness classes will be incorporated into the center.

With the official opening of the center, Bearchief-Adolpho said there are plenty of healing opportunities and opportunities for community members to better manage both their mental and physical health.

If we could heal our physical self, we could discover the underlying problem, the mental health problem that is occurring. .. .. I am very much looking forward to this having a positive impact on our community.

