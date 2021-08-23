SpaceX now claims that it could bring humans back to the moon even before 2024





It is a well-known fact that new space races have been brewed over the last few years. This time, rather than the competition between the two federal space agencies, the race has more competitors and is more complicated.

In addition to more state competitors, there are also commercial space operators competing for positions and favorable contracts. Add a network of public-private partnerships to it and you’ll get Space Race 2.0!

In particular, there has been a lot of turmoil since NASA awarded SpaceX an Artemis contract for Human Landing Systems (HLS). The result was a legal challenge by Blue Origin and Dynetics, a competitor in SpaceX, as well as proceedings and messy public relations campaigns.

NASA then removed the outage order and began paying SpaceX. This recently indicates that the concept of HLS may be ready by the 2024 deadline.

As part of the NextSTEP 2 Appendix H program, NASA has selected SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Dynetics to develop an HLS that returns Astronaut Artemis III to the Moon. Initially, NASA wanted to sign two of these companies, but eventually chose SpaceX due to budget constraints and schedules.

In response, Blue Origin and Dynetics filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office (GAO).

NASA has started paying for the @SpaceX lunar module. Hopefully (and I believe) the SpaceX team will work fast. @elonmusk Do you think the Moon Starship in 2024 is ready to land humans (despite other delays)? https://t.co/jWIl6Hhw20

All Artemis (@ artemis360_moon) August 15, 2021

On July 30, GAO rejected these protests and revoked the suspension order it had been in place until the protests could be considered. That same day, NASA made the first payment for the HLS contract, according to CNBC’s space reporter Michael Sheetz.

Sheetz reported that NASA has awarded $ 300 million of the required $ 439.6 million based on a document uploaded to USASpending.gov (the total contract value is estimated to be over $ 3 billion). ).

In response, Twitter userEverything Artemis (@ artemis360_moon), an unofficial account that tracks news related to the Artemis program, has contacted Elon Musk.

“NASA has started paying for the @SpaceXlunar lander. Hopefully (and I) the SpaceX team will move faster. @ Elonmuskdo You’re ready for the Moon Starship to land humans in 2024 Do you expect it to be? “They tweeted. Elon replied, “Probably sooner.”

TheSpaceX HLSconcept is a modified version of Starship that is currently under rapid development (along with a super heavy booster) at the SpaceX launch facility near Bocachica.

According to the latest mockup (shown above) and a previous statement by Musk, HLS Starship is higher because it does not require heat shields, flaps, and large gas thruster packs, all of which are required for atmospheric reentry. It has a payload capacity.

Also, although the landing gear is wider, Future Starships may completely abolish it as SpaceX is building a “Mechazilla” launch tower. In any case, potential delays and concerns about the fulfillment of the 2024 deadline exceed the four months lost by GAO’s suspension order.

In addition, problems with the Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU) spacesuit have been reported, raising concerns that it may not be ready in time.

Dusk at SpaceX’s South Texas launch facility. (SpaceX)

Again, Musk provided SpaceX’s help and claimed that other important mission elements could be prepared sooner.

And, of course, there are widely publicized delays that have plagued the Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion capsules from the beginning. This led to speculation that NASA would need to use Starship and Super Heavy to perform the task of sending back Astronaut Artemis.

In summary, NASA is still about to return to the moon by 2024 (following the instructions of the previous administration). They had to promote everything, re-prioritize specific mission elements, and rely on contractors (overwhelmingly SpaceX) to regain their leeway.

ESA and other space agencies are partnering to spot this, and Russia and China are partnering to launch competing lunar exploration and payment programs.

Meanwhile, contractors are fighting it to see which commercial space tycoons see their logo on lander equipment that returns astronauts to the moon for the first time since the Apollo era. As I said, it’s complicated!

This article was originally published by Universe Today. Please read the original article.

