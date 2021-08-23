Faust Forward | A better schedule for Artemis





In early August, Russian media reported that the national space agency Roscosmos had not yet ordered a new spacesuit for astronauts to replace the aging suit needed for spacewalk outboard activities. I did. Dmitry Rogozin, head of Roscosmos, turned to Twitter to refute the allegations, saying that astronauts do not need to do extravehicular activity in their underwear.

American astronauts have similar concerns. On the same day Rogozin tweeted about spacesuits, NASA inspectors published a report on an institutional program to develop new spacesuits for both ISS EVA and Artemis lunar missions. Due to technical issues and the usual one-two punch of lack of funding, the Inspector General concluded that the suit was not ready for the Artemis March landing mission and missed the mission’s 2024 goal until at least April 2025. I attached it.

It created a series of headlines that NASA’s return of the moon would be delayed by spacesuits. However, the Inspector General pointed out that it was not the only problem, citing the long-standing problems of the Space Launch System and Orion. In addition, delays associated with the development of the lunar module and a recently determined bid for a successful bid for the lander contract will also prevent landing in 2024, the report said.

The conclusion of the July 30 bid protest in support of NASA’s decision to give SpaceX a single lander contract by the Government Accountability Office is an opportunity for NASA to proceed with plans to overhaul or at least fine-tune the Artemis program. To provide. NASA has used protests as an excuse not to talk about Artemis in detail for months, saying its hands are tied up by rules on such protests. GAO has solved these hands.

In a statement on the day GAO refused to protest, NASA announced that it would provide an update to the plans for the Artemis program as soon as possible. Importantly, GAO’s decision will allow NASA and SpaceX to establish a timeline for crew members to land on the moon for the first time in more than 50 years, officials said.

This suggests that NASA is revisiting its 2024 goals. This makes sense. Raising the date of human landing on the moon from 2028 to 2024 may have been well intended, but it provides the urgency needed to make decisions and makes more progress while predicting. Due to the budget not catching up and the unavoidable future technical problems, it is impossible for NASA to stand up for the lost time and prepare everything to land a human on the moon in 2024.

When asked about the schedule at a press conference on July 29, NASA administrator Bill Nelson re-raised GAO’s protest, arguing that he had limited remarks on the matter, but because of that protest. He also admitted that time was lost.

After that, he relied on one of the most frequently used phrases. Space is difficult, he said. It can happen all the time, especially when you develop new technologies and go further. He refused to affirm or reject the date 2024, only saying “I was doing it when it was safe.”

The only question right now seems to be how much to extend Artemis’ schedule. If it is too small, there is a risk of delaying it again. Too much risks losing the urgency and momentum that has accumulated over the last few years. These may be the calculations that the agency leadership is currently doing.

There may be major changes to the work, such as choosing a second company to develop a lunar module. It’s supported by NASA, but it’s currently lacking in funding to pursue. Extending the schedule can give you more time to fund the second lander to start development and to coordinate the timing and method of development of the Lunar Gateway.

Its revised schedule also ensures that NASA will bring all the elements needed for Artemis back into sync. If the spacesuit worn by the astronauts on board is not in time, there is no need to rush to develop a lunar module. Astronauts are advised not to wear underwear and try to walk on the moon.

Jeff Foust writes about SpaceNews space policy, commercial space, and related topics. His Foust Forward column appears in every issue of the magazine. This column was published in the August 2021 issue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spacenews.com/foust-forward-a-schedule-better-suited-for-artemis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos