Next Mac mini: M1X redesign arrives “within the next few months”





When the Mac mini was launched in 2005 as the first BYODK MMac (bringing its own display, keyboard, and mouse), it could become one of the most popular Macs ever manufactured. Almost 20 years later, specs, price, and performance didn’t reach the expected height, so they didn’t really respond to the hype. However, rumors spread that Apple is preparing to refresh the high-end Mac mini, which can blow our hearts and finally deliver our dream little Mac.

2021 Mac mini: Latest rumors

August 23: Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the redesigned Mac mini is expected to arrive “within the next few months.”

2021 Mac mini: Design

The Mac mini has had a similar square design since its introduction, and it won’t change this year. But it’s getting thinner. When booted with a CD drive, it was 2 inches high, but now it’s only 1.4 inches (without an optical drive). Reportedly, it could be even thinner. Jon Prosser claims that the next Mac mini can shrink further and be less than an inch high based on rendering.

The Mac mini reportedly has four Thunderbolt ports.

Rendering by Ian

Your body may also be changing. According to Prosser, the Mac mini has had an aluminum chassis since 2010, but Apple is considering a top “plexiglass.” That may mean Apple brings a little pizza to the Mac mini. It is limited to silver and space gray. Finally, the lower circular rubber pad is reported to be replaced by two horizontal strips, as underneath the 24-inch iMac stand.

In August, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that the Mac mini “redesigned to add more ports than the current model.”

2021 Mac mini: Apple Silicon

Since the Mac mini was one of the first Macs to have an M1 processor, it makes sense for the 2021 model to get follow-up first. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the new chip is an “X” variant of the M1 that “significantly outperforms the performance and functionality of current M1 chips.”

Specifically, the new chip could have “8 high-performance cores and 2 energy-efficient cores for a total of 10”. The Mac mini’s current M1 chip has four high-performance cores and four energy-efficient cores. With such power, this new machine could replace the 3.0GHz 6-core 8th generation Intel Core i5 model.

2021 Mac mini: Graphics

The Mac mini’s GPU will almost certainly be integrated into the system-on-chip, but it’s reported to be much more powerful than the current Mac mini’s 8-core GPU. Gurman reports that the new chip will be available “in 16 or 32 graphics core variations.”

The M1 Mac mini is fast, but the next model can be much faster.

Roman Loyola / IDG

2021 Mac mini: RAM and specifications

The Mac mini’s M1 has only two RAM configurations, 8GB and 16GB, but the Intel version has a maximum capacity of 64GB. According to Garman, the new chip will also include up to 64GB of memory. Storage is likely to be the same, starting at 256GB and maximizing at 2TB.

In terms of ports, the new Mac mini can get a total of four additional Thunderbolt / USB4 ports, along with other ports on the current model (two USB-A ports, Ethernet, and HDMI). However, Prosser states that the new mini will not bring back the SDXC card slot rumored to be on the MacBook Pro.

2021 Mac mini: Price and Release

Apple has actually lowered the price of the M1 Mac mini from $ 799 to $ 699, so high-end Mac minis could also be cut. Apple is currently selling it for $ 1,099, so it could drop to $ 999.

The new Mac mini is almost certain to arrive in the fall. Gurman reported that the Mac mini will arrive “within the next few months” in mid-August. This suggests an announcement in late October or November.

Michael Simon has covered Apple since the iPod was iWalk. His obsession with technology dates back to IBM Thinkpad, the first PC with a lift-up keyboard to replace the drive. He is still waiting for it to come back in style tbh.

