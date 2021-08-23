OnePlus Buds Pro Review: Better than I expected





The OnePlus Buds Pro ($ 150, 139, or about AU $ 260) may have chrome on the stem, but it’s almost a clone of the AirPods Pro up to the same pinch control. But at least the charging case is different, providing excellent sound quality and noise canceling, as well as the best ambient noise reduction for voice calls. In short, they’re cheaper than AirPods Pro and are a great set of true wireless earphones with companion apps for Android and iOS devices.

Introduced in July with OnePlus’ new Nord2 phone, the OnePlus Buds Pro (available in glossy white or matte black) was billed as the company’s first venture into the premium earphones space. The buds get the core functionality right, have a special warp charge fast charge feature, and support Dolby Atmos when paired with a particular OnePlus device.

Designed like LikeLightweight AirPods Pro, it fits comfortably and snugly in a variety of ear sizes Compact case with excellent sound and excellent headset performance wireless charging for active noise canceling calls IP55 Water Resistant Android And companion apps for iOS devices for certain OnePlus devices

I couldn’t test OnePlus Buds Pro on my OnePlus phone. However, if you have one, there is native support for buds. You don’t need another app. And now, if you’re investing in the OnePlus brand, you can say that these are easy to recommend as companion accessories for your phone. That said, I’m reviewing these more from the perspective of someone who hasn’t invested in the brand.

The Buds Pro comes with Bluetooth 5.2 and has been paired with the iPhone 12 Pro, Google Pixel 4 XL and Galaxy S21 Ultra. As soon as I took it out of the charging case, it was paired (lying on the case instead of standing upright like the AirPods Pro) and I didn’t have any Bluetooth issues.

Includes three sizes of oval eartips, you can run a fit test in the app to see if the seal is good. I usually use large chips, but I feel like I’m in the middle of medium and large chips. However, when I turned on medium, the buds fit my ears tightly, so I used that.

The bud is IP55 waterproof and the case is IPX4 rated drip-proof.

David Carnoy / CNET Fit Affects Noise Cancellation

This may sound strange, but I wondered if the silicone eartips were better. They look like AirPods Pro tips, but they don’t feel the same-like cheap knockoffs. In fact, I recently used a similar eartip on the $ 100 Nothing Ear1 bud. As with all these types of noise-blocking buds, we’ll cover all of this just because it needs to be tightly sealed for optimal sound quality and noise cancellation. And silicon chips can make a big difference.

The included tip made a good sound, but when I replaced it with another round tip, the noise canceling performance improved significantly (the ears do not seem to be oval). When I set the noise canceling to the maximum level and used my tips, it seemed to be more effective than the AirPods Pro. There are three noise canceling settings: low, smart, and maximum (I didn’t notice the big difference between smart and maximum). In smart mode, the bud clearly monitors the noise around you and adjusts the amount of noise cancellation.

The OnePlus buds successfully muted the HVAC unit in my apartment and made a fair amount of noise. They also muted decent work in the streets of New York, even when traffic was flowing down the rainy streets. Noise canceling seems to be solid.

Each bud has three microphones.

David Carnoy / CNET Good sound quality

The AirPods Pro sounds decent, but not great, so it’s not surprising that the OnePlus Buds Pro sounds a bit better than the AirPods Pro. According to OnePlus, they’re using an 11mm driver, and I thought it would sound cleaner because the bass was slightly sharper and the overall clarity was improved.

Buds Pro’s companion app, for better or for worse, is called Hey Melody. The app allows you to run audio ID tests to create a sound profile based on your hearing (in fact, you can run multiple tests). I prefer to fine-tune the EQ manually, but you can try it out and sometimes a custom auto-tuning setting is preferable to the default setting. The app can also handle headphone firmware upgrades.

The AirPods Pro may sound a bit open, but the OnePlus is close in terms of soundstage size and is generally comfortable to listen to. However, when it comes to sound, the Sony WF-1000XM4earbuds offer a bigger, bolder, slightly more sophisticated sound on a larger sound stage. You can hear the difference on tracks like Silk Sonic’s Leave The Door Open. It sounds good on the OnePlus, but it comes across more energy and kicks Sony. That said, the OnePlus Buds Pro measures well against buds in the $ 150 range of sound. It’s also lighter and smaller than a Sony bud, which may be more comfortable for some people.

According to OnePlus, Buds Pro supports high-resolution LHDC audio codecs (Android devices only), but not on the Pixel 4 XL that was used with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. “Among the OnePlus phone models, this feature is limited to devices that are scheduled to be upgraded to the next OxygenOS version within 2021 through OnePlus 9 Pro / 9, OTA and subsequent smartphone releases,” OnePlus said. He added that Nord does not support LHDC. AptX is not supported, so most people stream using a widely compatible AAC codec.

The buds are laid flat in a compact charging case.

David Carnoy / CNET Excellent voice call performance

While audio codecs and devices that support which features (including Dolby Atmos) can be confusing, there is one obvious thing. Buds Pro is suitable for voice calls. I made a call by playing music in the background in a city or gym in New York, but the caller said I could hear my voice clearly so I could hardly hear any background noise. For calls, these are one of the better buds I’ve used. Unfortunately, multipoint Bluetooth pairing is not offered. This allows you to pair and switch audio at the same time with two devices such as a phone and a PC. However, OnePlus states that it is working on adding that feature in a future firmware update (we’ll update this review if we do).

The AirPods Pro’s transparent mode is considered the gold standard when it comes to putting the sound in the bud and making it look like it’s not worn. The OnePlus transparency mode isn’t as good as the AirPods Pro’s transparency mode, but I thought it sounded natural. There is no dissatisfaction there.

As I said, these use the same control scheme as the AirPods Pro-you squeeze the stem to control playback. You can customize these controls a bit in the app, but you can’t program them to turn up or down. I thought they would work the same as the controls on the AirPods Pro (I like the stem squeeze control scheme, but the others don’t).

If you want to use a single bud for calling or listening, that option is available. These buds have a sensor that automatically detects if the bud is in your ear and pauses the music when you remove it. Resume playback in your ears and when you put them in.

The hint may be a little more premium.

David Carnoy / CNET

When it comes to additional features, there aren’t many others. There is a low latency game mode, but again it’s only available on “selected” OnePlus devices. Some people may appreciate Zen More Air White Noise Mode. You can choose from a few short white noise loops (birds crowing in the woods, campfires, breaking waves), and you can add a few more. Meditation tracks are something you may encounter during a treatment session at the spa.

Battery life is 5 hours on a single charge at 50% volume, 7 hours with noise canceling on, 7 hours with noise canceling off, and 23 hours with case (when ANC is on). It is being evaluated. The life numbers of AIrPods Pro are similar. As mentioned earlier, these have a warp charging feature that adds 10 hours to the charging case with a 10 minute charge via USB-C (the case can also be charged wirelessly at low speed). However, a fully exhausted charging case charges very quickly at first, so it’s not as big as it seems at first. I billed when the case reached 50%. And it reached 70% after 10 minutes of charging-a nice little bump in a relatively short time.

Finally, they say they are suitable for sports activities. I used them in the gym and in a short time. They stayed firmly in my ears and worked well after the rain (I tried the foam chips I use to run on my AirPods Pro for a safer fit). Buds Pro is IPX55 water resistant, so it can withstand continuous splashes and is dustproof.

OnePlus Buds Pro: Final Thought

Using some of Buds Pro’s features and spec numbers, I jumped into the fine print at the bottom of the product page on the OnePlus website to get a more complete picture. There’s a bit of hype about some of these features and numbers, but fortunately, OnePlus has the right core features like sound, noise canceling, and voice calls.

The Buds Pro is almost embarrassingly similar to the AirPods Pro and doesn’t have much design identity other than the chrome accents on the stem (I like the black model, but I wanted the white model because it’s easy to take pictures), but these Is a very good true wireless earphone. The price is $ 150, but there’s probably room for a discount. I think it needs to be in the $ 120 range to compete with everything that already exists.

In fact, the AirPods Pro costs $ 180 and could probably be a little cheaper in the coming months, making it difficult to pull iOS users away from the AirPods Pro with such a small price difference. Android users have a lot of compelling choices in this price range, including affordable AirPods clones such as Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 ($ 150) and Edifier 330NB ($ 60). In other words, in such a competitive market with many great products, OnePlus must overcome being a value brand that sells premium products just below the premium price. Don’t get me wrong, I like the $ 150 Buds Pro. But I want more for $ 120.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/oneplus-buds-pro-review/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

