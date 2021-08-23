Deep and exciting mental adventure





People are complicated. No one is just selfish or sad. No one is born bad or heroic. We are a collection of memories and experiences, some good and some bad. These thought and emotional confusions can sometimes be difficult to deal with, but they also make us unique. That’s what makes you, well, you. More than the first game, Psychonauts 2 truly explores all the challenging, painful and incredible complexity we carry in our heads. The end result is an action platformer with a lot to say, a lot of heart, and a few design flaws.

Microsoft provided the initial code for Psychonauts 2. This is taken shortly after the original game event and its VR spin-off. The protagonist Raz, who has just saved Psycho Notes’ head, and his fellow agents return to their headquarters, Mother Robe, with delight. However, Razs’s joy was short-lived, and despite his courage and brilliance, he quickly announced that he was not yet a real agent. He is just an intern. That’s a pretty demotion!

Proud of this blow, you need to track the moles in your organization and eventually work with the founding members of the group to defeat the nasty and powerful villains that were once thought dead. But like people, the situation is often more complicated than it looks, and I don’t ruin the story at all, but this villain, the people involved with her, and the people who beat her that day are all them. The inner devil, has regrets, and secrets. If he intends to save the day, Raz will have to help them all. That means jumping into a lot of brains!

One of the first boss battles you will encounter involves a giant neon octopus. Screenshot: Double Fine / Kotaku

Like the first game, this sequel allows you and Raz to dive into the hearts of numerous individuals, each with their own unique spiritual landscape. In the original game, these were part of the worst part of the campaign. In the sequel, Double Fine has become truly wild, leveraging today’s more powerful consoles and more than a decade of experience to create a truly creative and wonderful spiritual playground. An early favorite was a psychedelic music festival with a 60’s feel, with faded cartoon visuals and distant jams. Oh, and this all happens in the brains of someone who has been dead for decades. Complex and strange!

I don’t want to ruin many other worlds because it’s worth discovering those diverse and memorable concepts for myself. But be aware that almost every world, except one or two misfires, is incredibly gorgeous, creative and fun. They are all larger than those found in the first Psycho Notes, and you can find more collectibles and secrets. It’s a game that makes you want to go back to the past levels and get everything just for the joy of revisiting these places. The individual locations are wonderfully creative and fun to explore, but their diversity is also noteworthy and makes the journey a memorable one. How many games can you go to a trippy music festival, explore a huge magical library, or visit a city full of anthropomorphic bacteria? Not many, Id suspect.

Fortunately, most of the Razs power from the first game return, such as pyrokinesis and psi blast, has been enhanced with some new features and upgrades to make exploring these worlds easier. You can also take advantage of several new features, such as the ability to make a copy of Raz that you can use to slow down time, solve puzzles and distract your enemies. All of these forces can also help in their own way. As you go on a spiritual adventure, you often turn into different powers.

Of course, one situation where you often unleash your nifty abilities is combat. Combat in the original game wasn’t much fun, thanks to some grumpy control choices and a lack of enemy diversity. Both of these issues have been resolved in Psychonauts 2 and show how this sequel builds and improves on the 2005 original.

You can now freely map the four powers to the trigger and shoulder buttons. This is very useful in areas that depend on specific abilities. For example, you may need both the ability to slow down time and the power to zipper around a bubble of thought to get through a blade gauntlet that rotates over a hole in death. But then you may want to put the psi-blast back in order to get rid of the little enemies that appear like waves. So you just exchange your power immediately. Nothing is trapped behind too many menus. You can quickly map power to your favorite buttons so you can stay immersed in the action and get rid of some unnecessary frustration in the first game.

The new enemies will be introduced in a brief intro featuring their names and some notes about them. Screenshot: Double Fine / Kotaku

And you don’t just use those powers on the same old enemies. Throughout your adventure, you will encounter variations of new and old enemies. Yes, the classic censors are back, but now we’re also facing fast-moving panic attacks and explosive throwing bad ideas. There are also enemy-type enablers that buff and protect other monsters. All these new villains help make combat like a mini-puzzle. This requires agile and strategic work, as well as the waves of running and punching, which was most of the original combat. It’s a welcome change, with added difficulty options and accessibility features, so you can have a good time knocking down some settings, even if there are too many more demanding battles for you. increase.

However, I wish the new pin system was more convenient. Pins that can be purchased and equipped using in-game currency allow you to modify different parts of Psycho Notes 2. Want Raz to do more damage to censors? There is a badge for that. Want to regain your health every time you hit a mental connection? There is also a badge for that. The problem is that many of these badges are expensive and not all are very useful. In addition, you can only equip three at a time, and new ones can only be purchased at various vending machines found only in certain parts of the world. So it’s hard to get new ones or create really wild combos of pins, and it’s often not worth it. NS. It’s a decent system in theory, but it actually felt like a waste of time.

Platforming, on the other hand, feels great on Psychonauts 2 thanks to some tight controls and smooth animations. I was very happy to play on the Xbox Series X, where I was able to experience the 120fps mode. However, even at 60 fps, jumping, climbing, sliding and running felt responsive and smooth. Sometimes I find myself flying around the area and I’m too tired to play, but it’s so much fun to stop running and jumping off things. As before, you can summon a ball of energy to move around faster, use it as a balloon to make very long jumps, or cross dangerous surfaces like water. Yes, the water is still bad. Razz and his family are still cursed, so be sure to avoid water.

Speaking of Razz and his family, they are some of the best character casts I’ve seen in the game for a long time. Replacing the summer camp children’s ensemble from the first game is a group of internships. Compared to children, these internships are older, a little mean, but richer, more complex, and fleshy. The adult cast was just as good, and the ones who stood out were the founding members of Psycho Notes, each with their own quirks and personalities, and I fell in love immediately. I especially love the Jack Black characters that I don’t want to spoil. Please know that it is perfect for him.

As you progress through the game, you can spend hours just talking to the amazing characters of Psychonauts 2s who say new things. If you’re here for jumps and punches, it’s all easily avoided. But if you care about Lily, Ford Cruller, Raz’s parents and siblings, and other gangsters (and you should), you’ll want to hear about their lives and their beliefs. Psychonauts 2 is, after all, a human-targeted game, and all of these characters are so well written and run that you might miss some of these special games. .. Of course, it’s often very interesting, but there are also dramatic moments with real weight. I shed tears once or twice towards the end.

Includes Raz and his family, his dad, mom and siblings. Screenshot: Double Fine / Kotaku

Psychonauts 2 really puts it all together as it explores themes that revolve around who we really are, what we hide from others, and how the past always catches up with us. Is a story of battle, spirituality, platform, etc. Things get dark. People die. Life is ruined by stupid and terrifying mistakes and decisions. And like the first game, Psychonauts 2 spends a lot of time digging into what’s driving the villain. Often it is pain that you find in their minds. Raz can usually help them help themselves when they fight their inner demons and hangs. But, as Psychonauts 2 pointed out early on, getting into someone’s mind is all about trust and care. When Raz tries to force someone to change, it doesn’t work against their will. When they get you into their hearts, it’s a breach of trust that people must have in you.

That is the problem. Psychonotes are reluctant to modify or change people by brute force or tricks, but ultimately help people’s problems in a way that empowers them. People are a complex sphere of emotions and memories. We all have some darkness in us, and Psycho Notes 2 suggests that under the wrong circumstances, everyone can be a great villain who must be defeated. I am. But it paves the way for both. It also means that anyone can be a hero. Anyone can save the day or help someone feel better.

Psychonauts 2 isn’t about shooting down the big bosses in the end and cheering on their corpses. It’s about understanding that even the biggest haters are still people, and deeply they may just need help. We all need help from time to time. The important thing is to ask for it. Today, in 2021, it’s easy to look around those who look cruel and wicked and assume they are lost souls and not worth saving. Psychonauts 2 says it isn’t. Everyone says they can change. I don’t know if I completely believe it, but if it’s not one hell of a hopeful message, I’m curious.

