Supercell Releases Everdale Beta and Announces Three New Clash of Clans Games

Supercell is launching extensive beta testing of its latest mobile game Everdale in some regions today. This is the first time the company has a new lineup of games since the global launch of Brawl Stars in 2018.

Based in Helsinki, Finland, Supercell has launched and operates just five games since its inception in 2010. But these games Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars are generating billions of dollars. It is profitable as a title that can be played for free in live operations. In 2020, the company reported revenue of $ 1.48 billion.

In an interview with GamesBeat, Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen said the company is also working on three new Clash games: Clash Mini, Clash Heroes and Clash Quest. These titles show Clash of Clans themes, gameplay, and character variations.

Unlike most games, Everdale is a peaceful and collaborative world-building game similar to the calm farming game Hay Day.

The starting point was that the team wanted to do something completely different in Supercell, Paananen said. There are no battles in this game. They wanted to provide every player with a very peaceful and relaxing experience. They were talking about a Zen-like feeling to the player. From a philosophical point of view, it may be somewhat closer to something like Hayday.

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

Available today in Canada, the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Malaysia.

Paananen said Supercell is choosing the game to introduce because its goal is to have a game that has been played for years and will be remembered forever. The company takes this concept so seriously that it has canceled seven named games since 2011 that haven’t met the criteria or haven’t worked well in soft launch testing. Paananen said he did not approve the title and it is the team itself that decides whether to start the game.

Everdale has overcome internal hurdles, in contrast to the titles of the last two years, Hay Day Pop and Rush Wars. It’s an encouraging sign that Supercell is happy to talk about it. Still, the game will only start globally if the company concludes that the player will love it and play it for years to come.

Everdale gameplay

Image credit: Supercell

Everdale is rooted in collaborative world building and is set in a new fantasy world of peace, relaxation and fascination. There is no war or looting, only good atmosphere and friendly collaboration. According to Paananen, Everdale takes the builder game to the next level by allowing players to collaborate and see each other’s progress in real time.

From a technical point of view, he said we are proud of this real-time technology developed for games. It allows people to see the player’s progress in real time. Other players will progress and play together. The overall starting point for this game was that they wanted it to be very sociable.

It’s also a social game from the beginning, allowing players to play as a community in the same seamless world. Paananen said the company would have to work on real-time social technology for some time to do it right. He said 5G networks will improve real-time technology slightly, but the company is making its platform as technology-agnostic as possible.

Everdale differs from Hay Day in that it is more sociable. As a result, Supercell felt that it could only be tested with a large group of players, so it published the game without using the Supercells name, allowing the team to start learning from player feedback. Players first build a village and then connect with other players. The team constantly coordinated social mechanisms to improve them with fast iterative cycles.

According to Paananen, the whole development process was very interesting.It would have been difficult to do that [smaller] Beta test. That phase is over and is now available to more players. Now you are ready to start the game with your final name and brand.

Paananen said the team is still unsure if a global launch will take place as something could happen in beta testing. We are very optimistic and excited about the end of the game. The team was bold enough to try something completely different.

There is a rival game there. Singularity 6 has raised $ 30 million to build a peaceful build game, but the title is positioned as a large-scale multiplayer online game for a variety of platforms.

Crash game

Paananen also said there are three new Clash games that are undergoing a development process. This is part of a company that plans to be more transparent about game development.

He said three crash games were in progress and it was exciting that they could be released in a short period of time. I think it’s a coincidence that they do because the team decides when to get them out and I think they’re ready. There is no artificial pressure or deadline pushed by management. This just happened.

Clash Quest is a new combat game that combines puzzle-based combat mechanics with the familiar Clash army and spells to explore the Clash world archipelago and conquer enemies with a combination of troops, power-ups, items and strategies. .. The game is in beta testing.

Clash Mini is a casual strategy game in which players compete with each other for intelligence and strategy using miniatures. The game is under development.

Clash Heroes is a game where you organize teams of various characters and travel the world of Clash. Play a variety of adventures, some bite-sized and friendly, others more epic (such as when you encounter a goblin giant or golem), turning a non-conforming rug tag band into a legendary hero.

All games have been developed for some time. The first beta test is Clash Quest, followed by the Clash Mini. This is the first game out of Supercells Shanghai Studios.

We want it to be open and transparent, and that’s why we made the announcement, Paananen said. These games may not be available worldwide, but I find it much better to just open them up and let players know that this is what they are working on. The advantage is that more players want to give us feedback.

He said millions of players are familiar with the intellectual property of Clash of Clans. Clash of Clans was launched in 2013 with the launch of Clash of Clans on iOS and for Android.

By the way, the Clash of Clans, just nine years old, is still doing well, and Clash Royale has been a great year so far and is growing, he said. For us, launching a game is just the beginning, not the end.

Global company

Image credit: Supercell

Everdale started with a small team, but now it has about 20 people. With all these games under development, Supercell has grown to more than 350 employees worldwide. We have studios in Helsinki, San Francisco and Shanghai.

According to Paananen, the team works in a hybrid way, partly in the office and partly remotely. He said the company’s approach is to trust people and let them make their own decisions about how to work. The company also sought to assist employees in mental health issues during a pandemic, if necessary.

We fully understood that it was stressful and told everyone that the most important things were health and mental health, he said. You can worry about productivity later. If you’re building a long-lasting game and a company that lasts for decades, it gives you a perspective. You can take care of yourself and your family, and we can later worry about productivity. The important thing is to look at it in the long run.

