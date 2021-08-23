T-Mobile Adds Apple TV Plus Free Year to Magenta, Magenta Max Plans





T-Mobile is adding new perks to some of its plans. This is the free year of Apple TV Plus. On Monday, Wireless Carriers announced that it will offer 12 months of Apple TV Plus to new and existing users with the Magenta or Magenta Max plans.

Available starting August 25, the agreement also offers free subscriptions to older Sprint plans such as Sprint Unlimited Plus and Sprint Premium, as well as eligible T-Mobile for Business customers. Customers with carrier Magenta 55 Plus, Magenta Military, and Magenta First Responder Plans are also eligible. A complete list of plans can be found on the T-Mobile site.

For eligible T-Mobile users, you can find offers in the T-Mobile app or by visiting my.t-mobile.com. If you have an older Sprint plan, you can apply for a free year by visiting promotions.t-mobile.com and entering the promotion code “2021 APPLETVP1” (without quotes).

T-Mobile and Apple are making the transaction available to both new and existing Apple TV Plus subscribers, as well as subscribers who have already tried Apple’s streaming services in the past. If you already have an Apple TV Plus, T-Mobile’s offer will suspend your subscription the following year and take over your carrier’s offer instead.

If you’ve never owned an Apple TV Plus and recently purchased a new Apple product (new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, Mac, etc.), this T-Mobile contract plus Apple’s total free Can be combined for 3 months. 15 months of Apple TV Plus

You must sign up to claim a free year by July 31, 2022. After 12 months, you will be charged $ 5 per month for Apple’s services again.

The partnership between Apple and T-Mobile makes sense for both companies as wireless carriers seek to add value to their more expensive unlimited plans and streaming services seek to add subscribers.

While T-Mobile already offers free Netflix subscriptions on Magenta and Magenta Max plans, AT & T offers HBO Max on top of its unlimited elite service.

Meanwhile, Verizon offers a Disney bundle with PlayMore or GetMore plans and a free Discovery Plus. We also offer free subscriptions to Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and Google Play Pass, depending on your plan.

