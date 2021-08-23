T-Mobile Offers Customers Free Years of Apple TV Plus





T-Mobile has announced new promotional benefits for its customers. Beginning August 25, new and existing subscribers to the Magenta and Magenta Max plans will be eligible for an annual Apple TV Plus subscription.

This transaction is classified as part of these plans, including Magenta 55 Plus, Magenta Military, Magenta First Responders, Sprint Unlimited Plus, Sprint Premium, and T-Mobile for Business plans for virtually all T-Mobile postpaid customers. Applies to. .. Even better, this deal isn’t just for T-Mobile beginners. Anyone with these plans seems to be able to get a free year for Apple TV Plus.

Customers of T-Mobiles Magenta, Magenta Max, and T-Mobile for Business can find the offer listed in the pricing plan details on the T-Mobile website or app to get a free year, but still Customers under the umbrella of Sprints will visit the T-Mobile promotional site and apply code 2021 APPLETVP1 to get an offer. (Regular T-Mobile customers can do that as needed.)

View the Foundation for free

T-Mobile also states that the free 12 months offered here seem to apply even if you have previously subscribed or tried Apple TV Plus. This means customers can stack up with other free trials, such as the next three months of service. When you buy a new Apple device.

Freebies will also be offered as T-Mobile considers recent major data breaches. This revealed data for millions of customers, including first and last names, dates of birth, social security numbers, driver’s license / ID numbers, and phone numbers. IMEI / IMSI information for 7.8 million postpaid customers. In addition, T-Mobile states that the breach compromised data on more than 40 million previous or future customers.

And while it’s certainly a great bonus for customers, the months of Foundation or Ted Lasso won’t be able to compensate for the impact of leaking so much personal data.

