



This system has a noble goal, but it can be abused.

For years, Apple has promised consumers what happens on your iPhone and stays on your iPhone. The controversial features built into iOS 15 go back to that promise and turn your phone into a surveillance device.

On August 5, Apple announced three new features to combat child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The first is indisputable. Ask Siri about the CSAM shell and you’ll be instructed to get treatment. The second is to warn parents of children under the age of 12 if the child receives a sexually explicit photo and opens it, and unless you request the image to be displayed, the sexuality of the account under the age of 17 It was a series of new iMessage features that blur images. Teenage accounts do not warn parents’ accounts if they view sexually explicit photos. These features are opt-in for parents and do not share message content between accounts.

It opens the door to all other types of surveillance.

The third feature is much more controversial, invasive, and technically complex. Starting with iOS 15, Apple has technology that scans your iPhone for iCloud Photo Library to detect CSAM and reports to Apple if enough are found. This only happens if you’re using iCloud to store your photos, but the scan is done on your personal device.

The technology behind this is complex. I will try to explain it as simply as possible. Apple has partnered with the National Center for Missing and Exploiting Children (NCMEC), which maintains a database of CSAMs. Apple has created a technology called Neural hash. This basically creates a serial number for each CSAM image. When you upload a photo to iCloud, Neural hash scans the image and generates a serial number. If a certain number of matches are found between the NCMEC database and the photos uploaded to iCloud, the account will be invalidated and those images will be returned to Apple for human review before being sent to NCMEC.

CSAM is the most disgusting and unpleasant material in the world. It’s hard to argue that the system of reporting people to eradicate and distribute it is bad. However, although this system has a noble goal, it can be abused.

Bruce Schneier, a cybersecurity expert and board member of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, opened the door to all other types of surveillance and described the new feature as a security hazard. Since Apple announced these features, his sentiment has been repeated by dozens of other cybersecurity experts.

It’s important to understand what Apple is doing here. That’s because Apple was initially deploying this technology for use with CSAM, but it’s more widely applicable.

Google, Facebook, and other major cloud storage providers are already scanning CSAM on their servers. Apple does not. Server-side CSAM scans are more than a decade old and are indisputable. When I upload photos to these services, I use software similar to Nueralhash to check CSAM, but I don’t see the content on my phone. Only the content to upload.

Instead of deploying server-side CSAM scans, Apple has built a backdoor into iOS. Instead of scanning you at the airport, TSA is running around your stuff in your home.

Starting with iOS 15, Apple will add a black box database of offensive material to mobile phones. If you’re using Apple’s cloud services, your phone will scan your data to see if it matches this offensive material, and if so, Apple will report it to the authorities. Currently, scanning is only done when using iCloud Photos, but that’s a policy choice, not a technical limitation. The scan is done on the phone using the phone’s processor against the database stored on the phone. Apple may decide to change its system to scan the contents of the phone at any time.

Apple said it simply refused to add non-CSAM content to the database and refused to modify the system to scan without using iCloud. That’s not enough. They have debuted this technology in the United States, but plan to roll it out in other countries as well. Apple has consistently succumbed to China’s willingness to undermine China’s security and privacy features, and now we do not allow China and other authoritarian regimes to abuse this feature. You have to accept the words.

The problem with this technology is that users rely entirely on Apple to turn their phones into surveillance tools while acting ethically and honestly about how the technology is being deployed.

Over the past few years, Apple has actively added privacy controls to its products and marketed those features. This change completely overturns their commitment to user privacy. Starting with iOS 15, iPhone actively monitors the content of the device on the device when using iCloud Photos. This is a paradigm shift in user privacy.

Benkaplan is a freelance photographer and writer living in Cedar Rapids.

