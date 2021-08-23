Call of Duty: Vanguard: Multiplayer Alpha Release Date, PlayStation





The latest Call of Duty will not be released until November, but PlayStation players will have the opportunity to check out the game early on in the multiplayer alpha version of the game’s new Champion Hill mode. Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha begins on August 27th at 1:00 pm EST and ends on August 29th at 1:00 pm EST.

The Alpha version focuses on Vanguard’s new Champion Hill mode, where duo (2v2) or trio (3v3) squads compete against each other in round-robin tournaments. Each team has a separate life that goes from match to match, but when the team’s life reaches zero, you’re out. The team that stood last wins.

This mode also has a fairly new economic system for franchises. All Champion Hill players start with the same loadout, but players can pick up cash in each match by killing enemies or finding items scattered around the map. Between each match, players can use cash to purchase new weapons, perks, and kill streaks.

Another unique feature of this mode is that it runs on one large map divided into five different sections. There is a purchasing station in the center, with four arenas: a runway, a train yard, a market, and a courtyard. The size of each of these areas is the same as the Gunfight map of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or Black Ops Cold War. Once the squad is eliminated, you can continue to monitor the rest of the match from the bi-station area.

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s alpha test is only available to players on the PlayStation platform. However, anyone who owns a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 will have access to the test as soon as it is published. For players on other platforms, Sledgehammer Games will also host beta testing of the game. The beta version for PlayStation players who pre-order the game will run from September 10th to 13th. On September 16th and 17th, the beta will be available to all PlayStation players and will be available to pre-ordered Xbox and Battle.net players. Finally, from September 18th to 20th, the game will be available for trial by all players on all platforms.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be released on November 5th. In addition to multiplayer, the game includes a complete single-player campaign in four World War II combat theaters and integration with Call of Duty. : Warzone, a popular battle royale game in the franchise.

