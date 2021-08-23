Apple reportedly scanned iCloud emails for child abuse material since 2019.





Apple’s move has questioned the company’s commitment to privacy.

Angela Lang / CNET

Apple has reportedly scanned images of child abuse in some users’ emails since 2019, adding new details to the ongoing debate about the company’s attitude towards user privacy. increase. Earlier this month, Apple announced that it would implement a system that scans some people’s iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers for images of child abuse. Security and privacy advocates are concerned that the system could be incorporated into government surveillance tools.

The company told publication 9to5Mac that it had been scanning iCloud Mail emails for images of child abuse for the past two years, but the details did not appear to be explicitly disclosed to customers. Apple said on earlier versions of its website that looking up “electronic signatures” without providing details “helps us find and report child exploitation using image matching technology.” I did. Apple also told the publication that it performed a “limited” scan of other data without going into the details except that it didn’t include a backup of the iPhone or iPad.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to requests for further comment.

The latest revelation adds wrinkles to the heated debate about Apple’s approach to user privacy. For years, Apple has sold it as a safer and more reliable device than its competitors. Google and Facebook have come to the point of publicly criticizing the ad-supported business model, and Apple sells phones to make money, so you need to rely on ad tracking and other tools to make money. I’m telling the customer that there isn’t. Apple also ridiculed the tech industry at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show sign in Las Vegas with a photo of the iPhone and a statement that “whatever happens on the iPhone, it stays on the iPhone.”

When Apple announced a new scanning technology, it emphasized plans to use the iCloud Photo Library Sync Service to perform scans on devices. The company said it prefers to run scans on devices rather than servers, and that privacy advocates can audit the system to make sure it hasn’t been abused in any way.

“Looking at other cloud services, they are currently scanning photos by looking at and analyzing all the photos in the cloud. We don’t have to look at people’s photos, but that in the cloud. We wanted to be able to find photos like this, “Craig Federighi, Apple’s head of software engineering, said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal earlier this month.

Privacy advocates have questioned Apple’s move, but the effort is being made in the face of a surge in images of child abuse across the Web. According to a New York Times report, the number of reported child sexual abuse materials surged 50% in 2020, most of which was reported by Facebook. In a private message, Apple’s chief anti-fraud officer said his company’s privacy efforts have become “the largest platform for distributing child pornography,” suggesting that the problem is even greater. This message was published as part of Apple’s ongoing court battle with Fortnite maker Epic Games.

