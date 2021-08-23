Fireteam Elite Can’t Stand The Franchise





I wanted many friends to be in my position or provide their assistance with regards to video game reviews. The opposite reaction that a friend demanded beer as compensation for forcing a video game is much rarer.

This is the alien dilemma. Fireteam Elite, a three-person co-op shooter from San Jose-based team Cold Iron Studios. This week on consoles for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox series era, Fireteam Elite’s biggest drawcards and all their failures are in the franchise.

Aliens are franchises that are basically defined by their mood. Aliens: Fireteam Elite is built around classes, combat ratings, playable missions, difficulty modifiers, and, strangely, many covers.

In the world of Ripley’s, humans are saved from the claustrophobic corridor, heterogeneous form of ingenuity and agility by their firepower dominance, which is constantly on the edge. In the Fireteam Elite, humans are invaders, reaping heterogeneous forms like cows.

A fundamental disconnect between the Fireteam Elite and its franchise, and one of many disappointments.

The Fire Team Elite starts with an abandoned refinery. There, we are looking for scientists trapped on board. As you would expect, he was attacked by a heterogeneous form, so you and two other friends (or bots) will start a rescue mission from a hub ship near you. As you travel, you’ll find intelligence that triggers NPC conversations with fellow executives, COs, and more.

But in most cases, the Fireteam story is about as much as the Left 4 Dead backstory, for example. Cold Iron Studios organizes the main campaign missions in much the same way, running players at a large, relatively linear level. Occasionally, a small number of Xenomorph runners may fall out of the vent or rush into the sides of the vent. Sometimes you even find a prowler waiting to bounce around a corner. (However, prowling AIs can bug out, but they can quickly rush to them without noticing your presence.)

But most of the time, you’ll be fighting a wave of heterogeneous forms or synths like Working Joes across, which are the four main actions of the game. You usually fight these battles in a room with lots of covers and obvious chokepoints. It provides many opportunities and obvious places to install the mines, turrets and lines of defense needed to survive. In fact, that means you generally deal with enemies that are always on your way. When Zeno spawns behind you, the fire team usually throws voice cues, voice overlines, or notifications on the radar.

At least the first few campaigns are games that always have a fair fight.

Screenshot: Cold Iron Studios / Kotaku Australia

The Fireteam adventure begins with creating a character and choosing one of four classes: Gunner, Doc, Technician, or Demolisher. Each class has two specific weapon slots (heavy, rifle, melee weapons, etc.) and two abilities specific to that class. Not surprisingly, Doc is a support type that allows you to buff your teammates and drop your AOE heels. Demolitioners are focused on consistent damage, and flag grenades and overclocking abilities improve everyone’s reload speed. Demolisher has more direct damage options, such as equipable rockets that are very useful against more powerful heterogeneous forms, but technicians specialize in controlling the fall and space of sentry turrets.

These abilities either recharge faster after unlocking certain perks, or have a limited amount of charge, like a sentry turret. You can also access a single medkit and find more information across the levels of selected points. Given the endless swarm of Zenos that die within seconds, there is an ammunition box that is a necessity, and a real box with consumables, cosmetics, and sometimes some kind of accessory.

The progress of the fire team depends on the class and weapon. If you switch weapons frequently or try multiple classes, you can actually fill the length of the game. At future class levels, additional perks that can be added to the grid will be unlocked, unlocking more spots on the grid over time. Once unlocked, you can equip core perks from multiple classes, but usually you start to insist on some choice for the character you want to play until you reach level 3 in the class.

Screenshot: Cold Iron Studios / Kotaku Australia

The behavior of the gun is a little different. Earning XP with certain rifles / handguns / shotguns / flamethrowers can unlock stars and give small benefits to various attributes such as handling, rate of fire, or weakness damage. A much larger buff is available through the three attachments you can equip: optics, magazine and muzzle. Some of these you will earn as a reward for completing the mission, while others may simply purchase with the scrips earned from each mission.

All of these bits and Bob contribute to combat ratings. Fire teams have a recommended combat rating for each specific mission. It naturally escalate dramatically after graduating from standard difficulty.

However, in a system reminiscent of Anthem, it’s a bit arbitrary. The shotgun had two attachments, both with a combat rating of 20. One has improved range and reload time by 25%, and the other has improved weakness damage and range by 20%. However, the latter had the bonus of a 25% faster reload speed when the magazine was empty. Considering that the fire team reloads almost exclusively due to lack of ammo, the number of waves that had to be dealt with in the latter was three benefits in the former two.

Screenshot: Cold Iron Studios / Kotaku Australia

Live service trapping on the Fireteam system is fine. Here you can see the roots of MMO cold irons like Neverwinter. Big Number Go Up doesn’t always fit naturally into an alien franchise, but that’s why challenge cards are coming.

At any stage, players can choose to play consumable cards just before starting a mission. Rarity varies, but these cards work like Back 4 Blood’s broken cards, and you can get additional credits and rewards to meet your specific requirements. Some of them can be fairly modest, such as a bonus experience to complete a mission without anyone getting off, or additional credits to complete a mission with a malfunctioning radar. There is one card that spawns an immortal heterogeneous drone. This drone charges and stalks around the level. Others will ruin your weapon’s damage and ammo output. There is also the simple task of killing a certain amount of synths with a headshot.

But one card was legally suffering. In one session, a companion jokingly played a card that sometimes caused the gun to get stuck until it was manually reloaded. However, the idea of ​​a gun that the fire team occasionally jams is what most people consider to be a major flaw. No one was over 60 seconds without the gun getting stuck at least once. Also, every time I fought several times, the gun got stuck after a few reloads.

It turned the mission cakewalk into a 20-minute constant frustration. This is best encapsulated (sounds) by a deep resignation sigh that can be heard in the GIF below.

One of the areas that the fire team nails is sound. Zenos guns and screams are all right, and ambient music and sounds do a good job of adding any atmosphere they can. The final act of the game takes place in the same place as the first act, but the area is covered in a heterogeneous epidemic, creating a much more eerie alien look that is much more suitable for a franchise.

Screenshot: Cold Iron Studios / Kotaku Australia

The game’s performance avoided some issues and the pre-release frame rate drop in the most intense scenarios was pretty good. No crashes occurred while using Fireteam Elite. Also, there were no lobby issues in co-op play. The game doesn’t support DLSS or AMD equivalent technology, but Fireteam ran relatively smoothly in 4K on the RTX 3080 and Ryzen 5900X, but recorded most of the time, so resolution for performance. Reduced the scaler to 85%.

But the real weakness of Fireteam isn’t the usual hang that plagues audio, visual, or co-op shooters. The aliens themselves, more specifically, how they are designed.

As you run from one corridor to another, you’ll notice the vents, obvious corners, and various holes that the Fireteam uses to create the waves of Zenos behind. This can be a surprise, especially at later levels, but in most cases you will have to deliberately sprint the level to be surprised.

The bigger problem is the larger room, as seen in the GIF above. There are several obvious paths for Zenos to rush, but the enemy AI usually tells them to prioritize one or two at any time, rather than swarming them all at once. Also, when xenos charge by climbing over the ceiling or along the vents, they usually fall to the floor in exactly the same place. That is, instead of desperately flicking your mouse or controller, you just pre-fire one place.

Waves usually attack you in this path-like way, focusing on one lane, switching to another lane, then back, and repeating until the room is empty. Occasionally, long-distance Zeno like a spitter can confuse things, but most of the time everything is trying to get closer and you simply send enough ammo to something that moves to prevent them.

Even tougher enemies, such as drones, warriors, crushers, and praetorian guards, who appear in the final act, do the same. They all assault the closest humans and rely on giant armor tranches to withstand constant compound fires. Things can be tricky if you haven’t cleared the waves enough in advance and usually clear them, as you will hear a loud noise just before the big Zenos is charged. However, this is usually a scenario where one player can dodge and the other two can spam their abilities and shoot non-stop guns.

I couldn’t help thinking of the outrider when playing Alien: Fireteam Elite just because I understood the lessons that Fireteam needed so badly. Outriders suffered from boot issues, server issues, and constant performance quirks. But it shipped with an interesting enough gameplay loop. This provided ample interaction with loot and the character’s ability to justify breaking through all issues.

There is no such kind of fire team, but there is not much fear of making aliens special. If there was a deeper loot system, a more attractive interaction with the character’s abilities, or a broader collaboration campaign to explore, it would be part of an outdated design and oversimplified enemy AI. It may be supplemented. The final campaign level will cover this up somewhat with a broader and more open design, but it’s basically a trick. Zenos is still running relatively straight, but it’s a little hard to see.

At the moment, Fireteam Elite feels more like a co-op shooter pushed into the alien world than a true alien experience. If necessary, you can unbalance the odds by applying ridiculous difficulty settings and over-the-top challenges. But the Ridley Scottand Creative Assembly with Isolationmade Alien has become something special for what you couldn’t see. Fireteams simply don’t instill the same kind of horror, and turning a symbolic heterogeneous form into a bullet sponge doesn’t cut it either.

After 10 hours of messing around with bots on different difficulty settings in a game campaign, I was happy to move on. Some soldiers may love the look and potential challenges enough to stay in Endeavor for a little longer. But in most cases, Aliens: Fireteam Elite doesn’t bring enough new ideas to this genre to guarantee an entry price of $ 59.

This story originally appeared in Kotaku Australia.

