CoD: Mobile Season 7 Update Patch Note





Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 will be available later this week. However, content updates for the new season should arrive shortly before this.

The new season brings a lot of new content to the game, including Battle Pass, two new maps, game modes, and weapons. The complete patch notes for CoD are: Mobile Season 7 Update.

New Multiplayer Map Scrapyard 2019 This will be available in Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint modes. Monastery It will be available for free on the front lines and in all modes. New Multiplayer Mode Payout Search and Discard This is a strategic search and destroy mode where players need to earn currency by destroying targets and killing enemies. This currency can be exchanged for weapons and other equipment in subsequent matches. It will be available in Tunisia, Coastal, Crash, Shooting Range, Standoffs, Terminals and Hackney Yards. New Battle Royale Mode Solid Gold In this Battle Royale mode, every item on the map is a legendary gun and attachment. Everything else in this mode is similar to classic mode. The image of the new weapon via Activision Hades is a highly mobile LMG. Hipfire accuracy when using this weapon is improved with a special steady grip attachment. Crossbow Crossbow boasts high hip accuracy. It’s also a very quiet weapon. It can also be equipped with three types of bolts.Change in balance

Activision has made the following balance changes in CoD: Mobile Season 7 Update.

Increased the damage multiplier for the abdomen without the fennec attachment. Reduced the damage range without attachments. Reduced the damage multiplier for limbs without attachments. Expanded damage range without short tier attachment. Expanded the spread of ADS ammunition without attachments. Reduced the damage range when equipped with a Marauder Suppressor. Reduced hit flinch when equipped with Type 25 RTC Steady Stock. Reduced horizontal recoil when equipped with RTC Steady Stock. Increased chest damage multiplier without LK24 attachment. Slightly reduced horizontal recoil without attachments. Increased the accuracy of hip fire without attachments. Reduced ADS bullet spread and horizontal recoil when equipped with MIP Strikestock. Reduced ADS. Bullet spread when out of stock ADS bullet spread has been reduced when equipped with YKM Lightstock. Reduced ADS bullet spread when equipped with YKM Combat Stock. Increased chest damage multiplier without RUS-79U attachment. AS VAL Reduced movement speed and reload speed when equipped with Large Extended Mug B Holger 26 Decreased movement speed without attachment Increased ADS time and decreased movement speed when equipped with MIP Light Barrel (short) Increased ADS time when equipped with MIP light Increased ADS time, decreased movement speed when equipped with stock Increased ADS time when equipped with YKM combat stock Decreased ADS time when equipped with Holger 26K double stack carbin mug And increased movement speed Decreased ADS time and increased movement speed when equipped with Holger 26C lightweight polymer mug, reload speed.

