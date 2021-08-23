Destiny 2 Leak Overdrives Queen’s Speculation





Speculation about the infamous batch of possible Destiny 2 leaks reached enthusiasm prior to Season 15 and revealed the expansion of the Queen of Witches. Bungy’s live service loot shooter is no wonder for data mining from players and theorizing based on their findings, but it’s very noteworthy that the studio has recently leaked rumors. How well you continue to prove.

Spoilers that may follow. If you want to participate in the Season of the Lost completely blank, it’s best to get it back now.

Prior to tomorrow’s big annual showcase of Destiny 2s, Bungy posted a 15-second teaser for the Queen of the Witches. Thralls. She says the truth is interesting. The player first sees the characters who have long worked on them in the story, presented in a dramatic way. Teaser also reiterated fans to the huge mysterious swirl of leaks that began to circulate earlier this year.

But I will reach it soon. First, a simple classification of obvious Destiny 2 leaks. A notepad leak occurred a few days before the Season of Splicer was released in early May. It was probably from a raidsecrets discord server where fans exchange rumors and discoveries, and included images claiming files dating back a week before Bungie reveals Season 14. Savathn and a new element introduced in the game is a thorn-inspired force called steam.

Many of these leaks have been repeatedly proven to be legitimate. He also mentioned the new anti-cheat software coming into the game. Last week, Bungie confirmed that Destiny 2 will receive BattlEye’s anti-cheat support next season. According to Leak, Season 15 is called the Season of the Lost and features Marasov. Both have recently been confirmed by Bungy. Leak also correctly predicted some upcoming changes to the Destiny2s sandbox.

However, there are some that are unlikely to happen. Notepad Leak mentions Halo’s tie-up content celebrating Bungies’ 30th anniversary as a game studio. The fact that this year’s Destiny 2 showcase will take place on the same day as Microsoft’s next Xbox showcase made this particular detail even more compelling. However, Forbes’ Paul Tashi recently reported that Halo’s crossover work is not currently in progress.

Then there was a Pastebin leak in July. This includes details about upcoming Witch Queen extensions like Savathn, which has a dreadnought orbiting Mars, as well as a new location from the Destiny 1s Taken King extension, as well as a notepad leak at the top. I am. Part of the Destiny 2 community now treats Pastebin leaks as if they were the full version of Notepad leaks. Others consider it a kind of master document that puts together a bunch of rumors from various sources, and its credibility debate has destroyed the RaidSecretsDestiny subreddit into a competing school of thought. .. In particular, there was one piece of information that was too much for some fans to get angry with. That is, Savathn gets his Ghost.

An extension of Taken King in the 2015s, which many consider to be the golden age of early fate, introduced the Old Testament-like text of the Book of Sadness. It was discovered deep in their hometown called Fundamental, who lived in them as a symbiote.

Screenshot: Bungie

Ghosts can come from travelers (probably the power of benevolent aliens) to revive guardians indefinitely, but symbiotes are evil in nature and in exchange for power their basic instincts. Effectively curse the aliens of the hive to give. Some Destiny 2 traditionalists have no idea how Savasun and other dark agents can get ghosts because they aren’t suitable. For others, it makes perfect sense given that Bungy recently focused on redemption arcs and previously built a moral institution for a one-dimensional alien race.

How is this tied to today’s teaser? In addition to the Pastebin leak, another image, believed to be from the same source, showed a rough concept art of the Queen of the Witch’s extension depicting Savathn with a ghost. The image was much easier to shrug until Bungy today confirmed that the rendering of leaked savasons, pointed bone crowns, etc. was accurate. Also fitted to a theory like GameSpots’ Phil Hornshaw, the Season of the Splicer is a complete prelude to the players teaming up with Savathn against other enemies to destroy the last city. It wasn’t an attempt.

Not long ago, Bungie expressed growing dissatisfaction with the game’s powerful data mining and spoiler culture. I wonder if the surge in leaks, which turned out to be only partially genuine, is probably an aggressive attempt to keep players slightly off-base. Misleading leaks are not unheard of. Last year, Respawn used Apex Legends to send fake details about the following characters: In addition, Savathn is basically supposed to be the Destiny Universe Loki. So when she calls the truth interesting in today’s teaser, and the marketing tagline for tomorrow’s event survives the truth, and you have all the material that fans roll first in the fateful rabbit hole. increase.

Fortunately, I’m immediately familiar with how true this is. Tomorrow’s Destiny 2 showcase will begin with a pre-show at 11:00 EST.

