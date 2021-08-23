Gamescom 2021 Schedule: Date, UK Time, How to Watch Live from Home





The summer of games on the E32021 and EA Play Live is over, but there’s still another event gamers have been waiting for. Gamescom 2021 has been confirmed to move forward this year, and we hope to bring many exciting surprises and new developments.

There is no physical version of Gamescom this year, and traditional Cologne-based gaming industry conferences have taken the form of online-only events for the second consecutive August of this year.

The all-digital Gamescom 2021 promises four days filled with the biggest news the game has to offer and will be attended by many large companies. There are some notable absentees, but it should be fun without them.

The Xbox panel enthusiastically opens the entire event, following an excellent review of the latest Psychonauts 2 from Microsoft-owned studio Double Fine Productions. Hope you have plenty of room to get your Gamescom 2021 up and running in style.

But when is Gamescom 2021 and how do you see it? Read on to find all the important information about this year’s show and how to get involved!

When is Gamescom 2021?

The dates for Gamescom 2021 have been confirmed and the main schedule for the official livestream event will begin on Tuesday, August 25, 2021 and run until Friday, August 27.

Then I’m looking forward to a few days. It should be enough time for the companies in attendance to show off the latest trailer with lots of chatter in the meantime. And here’s some good news. The show is free so you don’t have to spend a penny to catch up with everything.

How to watch Gamescom 2021

Gamescom 2021 can be found in various places and all related links are here. Choose from YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Gaming, and even the official Twitter conference channels.

Also, if a large company hosts its own showcase as part of Gamescom 2021, you should expect the stream to appear on that company’s own channel. This will always be linked in the schedule below.

Geoff Keighley is back with the Gamescom Opening Night Live.Getty

Gamescom 2022 Schedule

There is a Gamescom 2021 live stream this Tuesday-Friday, and below is a summary of all the important start times (from a UK timezone perspective). Take a look at this list. You’ll soon be overwhelmed by the Gamescom 2021 schedule. All mainline Gamescom shows should be viewable on the Gamescom YouTube channel. Also, all other links are shown below.

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 Wednesday, August 25, 2021 6:30 pm UK Time: Gamescom Opening Night Live Preshow 7:00 pm UK Time: Gamescom Opening Night Live 9 pm UK Time: Gamescom Opening Night Live Aftershow 2021 Thursday, August 26, 2021 Friday, August 27, 2021 6:00 pm UK time: Games Scoop Live 7:00 pm UK time: Gamescom Studio (updated from various companies) 10:30 pm UK time: Gamescom Summary Show

Note: PlayStation and Nintendo will not be exhibiting at Gamescom this year, as far as we know. If you have another company that wants to be unofficially listed on the schedule, it’s worth paying attention to the Opening Night Live, Future Game Show, Awesome Indie Showcase, and the Gamescom Studio slot in the schedule. From quite a few prominent companies in the industry.Fingers crossed due to some large exposure

