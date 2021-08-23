Stardew Valley Cup is a $ 40,000 tournament by creator Concerned Ape





Screenshot: Concerned Ape

All games gain at least 15 minutes of esports fame. The period of competitive brilliance for Stardew Valleys is five years after it was first released. As a tribute to the game’s biggest speed runners and content creators, and the passionate farming sim community they helped create in the process, Stardew Valley creators will be the first official tournament of farming sims next month. Announced to donate $ 40,000 to the winner.

We are pleased to announce the first official announcement of the Stardew Valley Cup. Eric ConcernedApe Barone announced on Twitter over the weekend. With competition for skills, knowledge and teamwork, the prize pool exceeds $ 40,000.

Players may be wondering how to compete in the game best known for growing crops, making friends, and discovering romance in long, cold slowburn playthroughs. not. Stardew Valley’s YouTuber Zach UnsurpassableZ Hartman, in collaboration with Barone, has come up with over 100 special challenges players complete to score points and raise their leaderboards. Players take 3 hours to try and complete as many challenges as possible, like the scavenger hunt that takes place within a video game, rather than competing to win the game.

Here are some examples.

Finish the craft room-10 points Win the ice fishing contest-15 points Give Pam a pale ale-5 points Give a beloved gift in the feat of the winter stars-25 points Reach level 120 in the mine-10 points Eradicate monsters Achieve your goals-20 points Get a trash hat-10 points

Instead of running alone, the competition features four teams, each consisting of four players. Teams collaborate on the same map using Stardew Valleys multiplayer co-op. They also earn additional points for all items shipped during the competition, with the team that earns the most gold last earning an additional 20 points bonus. But wait, there’s more! Throughout the event, Hartman regularly reveals surprising challenges for players to learn and determine how to react on the spot.

There are a total of 5 challenges, each worth 50 points. This keeps the player away from the given route and risks biscuits. detail.

Tasks such as reaching level 120 in a mine can take up to an hour even for a team of four players, so it’s interesting to see how to prioritize points and divide the work. While you can approach virtually any game with a competitive mindset, the Stardew Valley Cup seems to be very well thought out and in a good position to create tense, potentially chaotic moments. ..

There are really two ways to play Stardew at a high level. Speed ​​running, which many people are familiar with, and Minimax, which tries to get the most out of each day in the game. Hartman emailed Kotaku. .. A common link between success on either side is good planning and good execution. I wanted to bring that feeling to this tournament and at the same time introduce how to play games that players have never seen before.

If you’ve played Stardew Valley casually, this event should be a perfect introduction to this way of playing. Thanks to Concerned Ape and all the participants for allowing such a special thing to happen!

The main event will take place on Labor Day weekend at 12:00 ET on September 4th. There are comments on livestreaming Barone and Hartman and all the actions on Twitch and YouTube.

Update-2: 31pm ET, 8/23/21: Added comment from Zach Unsurpassable ZHartman.

