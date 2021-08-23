New Oculus Quest feature allows you to automatically sync VR photos and video clips to your phone





Oculus has launched a set of new software features for Quest and Quest2 virtual reality headsets. The v32 update introduces some small but important tweaks to the user experience in the headset and the Oculus Move health tracking app. The feature that caught my attention most was the option to automatically sync saved photos and videos captured in VR to the Oculus mobile app for iOS and Android.

In previous updates, Oculus allows you to upload files from your headset via the browser app in VR. This is an improvement over the original way of connecting the headset to your PC. However, this update allows you to view or share content without having to turn on the headset, further reducing the friction of viewing and sharing content. The first time you sync an item from your headset (running v32 software, of course) to your app, open the Files app from the Quests app library in your headset and click the cloud icon that appears in the upper right corner. .. You will be prompted to turn on the sync feature.When complete, the clips and photos will be on the Oculus mobile app[デバイス]You will be able to view and share in the pane.

Oculus has made some other changes, including the ability to give apps and games as gifts while wearing a headset. Previously (and frustratingly), gifts had to be done via the Oculus app or browser, but now you can do it all in one place.

If you want to chat with your Oculus friends in virtual reality, these contacts are in VR’s Facebook Messenger, not as separate sections.[People]You can easily find it on the tab. Oculus contacts will be placed in the same list as Facebook friends, but according to Oculus, friends created in VR will not be able to see Facebook activity unless they are added as friends on Facebook, so the app. For those who don’t want crossovers between lists, I contacted Oculus to see if this feature could be turned off.

Finally, Oculus is tweaking the Move fitness platform, which allows you to monitor in-game movements and report metrics, similar to a fitness tracker. Oculus has added a new weekly goal metric that allows you to not only track your daily goals, but also choose how many days you want to exercise each week in VR. You can also share your proud Oculus Move workout statistics within your Facebook timeline, group, or messenger.

