Are you happy with the price increase for Microsoft Office? Three options to consider instead.

Last week, Microsoft announced price increases for Microsoft 365 services that primarily affect commercial users. This is a rare move for corporate software giants. As detailed in a blog post by Corporate Vice President of Microsoft 365 Jared Spatoro, this is the “first substantive price update” since Microsoft 365 was released in 2011.

But why are so many companies now recovering from the pandemic economic downturn? Spatoro writes that it is due to the “increased value” that Microsoft 365 has provided to its customers. Microsoft has added a number of new apps to the business products that many companies regularly rely on, such as Microsoft Teams, Outlook, OneDrive, and Whiteboard.

But it’s no surprise that this increase will bring significant profits to software giants. Security company Wedbush estimates that Microsoft will generate an estimated $ 5 billion in annual revenue from the increase in Office 365 prices.

The price increase will take effect in March 2022, with a total price increase of at least 10% and up to 25% per user. Below is a breakdown of the new monthly charges for each user.

Microsoft 365 Business Basic ($ 5 to $ 6) Microsoft 365 Business Premium ($ 20 to $ 22) Office 365 E1 ($ 8 to $ 10) Office 365 E3 ($ 20 to $ 23) Office 365 E5 ($ 35 to $ $) 38) Microsoft 365 E3 ($ 32 to $ 36)

The more expensive Office 365 is especially impactful for small businesses that don’t benefit from bulk pricing plans that large businesses can buy. The new price range applies to businesses with up to 300 employees.

If you don’t want to pay more for Microsoft Office next year, there are several options to reduce costs.

Purchase a standalone version of the program you use most often.

Does your business only need Microsoft for Outlook? Or do only a few team members need access to Excel and PowerPoint? In some cases, you can save money over time by purchasing a standalone version of the Microsoft app. For example, the standalone version of Microsoft Outlook costs $ 139.99 for a lifetime and covers only one PC or one Mac. However, you will have to pay an additional fee to upgrade and the program will only be accessible on the original device on which the program was installed.

Microsoft 365 Business Basic subscriptions, on the other hand, return only $ 72 per employee per year, including Outlook, Word, Microsoft Teams, Excel, OneDrive, and more. It also includes free updates and access for up to 6 people per account.

However, purchasing the standalone version only benefits you if you only use one or two core apps. Also, over time, you will have to pay for upgrades to address compatibility issues. Given that each Microsoft 365 Business Basic account can share access with up to six people, it’s cheaper to get a subscription for a few employees and share access with other users in the team that need it. It may be.

Use the free version of Microsoft Teams.

If your business uses Microsoft only for video calls and chats, we recommend that you consider using the free version of Microsoft Teams. The free version allows up to 60 minutes of video calls and can host up to 100 participants. There is no limit to the number of voice and video calls. Even better, the team’s use of workplace chat tools is unlimited. The free version of Teams only includes 10GB of shared cloud storage, which can be a problem for some businesses.

Try GSuite or a free cloud-based office software tool.

If your company uses one of the higher-tier Microsoft 365 plans (such as Office 365 E3 or E5), switching to one of the more expensive Google Workspace plans can save you a lot of money. Google’s Business Plus plan costs $ 18 per user per month, while Office 365 E3 costs $ 23 per month. However, for $ 6 per user, Google Workspace’s bottom tier is the same price as Office 365’s bottom tier.

Your business can also try any number of free office applications that may suit your needs. I have Apache OpenOffice. It includes six free applications: Writer (word processor), Calc (spreadsheet), Impress (presentation), Draw (figures and illustrations), Base (database), and Math (mathematical equations). Another free suite of office tools, LibreOffice, contains similar applications.

Offering everything from email to spreadsheets to word processors, Zoho is free for up to three users, but the premium plan is only $ 3 per user. It’s significantly cheaper than Microsoft and Google products.

Other valuable alternatives to Microsoft Office 365 include FreeOffice, WPS Office, iWork, and Manuskript. All of these tools are open source and free, but compatibility with Microsoft Office may vary from program to program.

