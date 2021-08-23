LockFile ransomware that encrypts domains through Exchange hacks





The new ransomware operator has hijacked Windows domains on networks around the world after exploiting a series of Microsoft Exchange server vulnerabilities called Proxy Shell.

Security researcher Kevin Beaumont reported on Saturday that the LockFile ransomware gang used a vulnerability in Microsoft Exchange Proxy Shell and Windows Petit Potam to hijack a Windows domain and encrypt a device. According to Bleeping Computer, technical details about a flaw in ProxyShell have recently been revealed, allowing security researchers and threat actors to reproduce exploits.

“These vulnerabilities are worse than the Exchange vulnerability that was revealed in March, ProxyLogon. These vulnerabilities are more exploitable and organizations rarely patch them.” Beaumont writes in a blog post. “These are pre-authenticated (no password required) remote code execution vulnerabilities and are serious.”

[Related: Hackers ‘Abusing’ Microsoft Exchange Server Vulnerabilities: Huntress]

Microsoft did not immediately respond to CRN’s request for comment on Monday. A Redmond-based software giant in Washington said on CRN Friday that customers with the latest Microsoft Update are already protected from ProxyShell vulnerabilities.

When the network is compromised, an attacker like LockFile first uses a flaw in the Proxy Shell to access the on-premises Microsoft Exchange server. From there, LockFile used an incompletely patched PetitPotam vulnerability to gain access to domain controllers and spread throughout the network, Symantec reported Friday. Once a hacker controls the Windows domain, it’s easy to deploy ransomware.

LockFile was first observed on a network of US financial institutions on July 20, and its latest activity is as recent as Friday, Symantec wrote in a blog post. According to NortonLifeLock, LockFile victims are primarily based in the United States and Asia and are found in areas such as manufacturing, financial services, engineering, legal, business services, travel and tourism.

“The abuse of Microsoft Exchange servers is on the rise,” Rob Joyce, director of cybersecurity at the National Security Agency (NSA), wrote on Twitter at 6:58 am on Saturday. “If you’re hosting an instance, you need to make sure it’s patched and monitored.”

According to John Hammond, senior security researcher at Ellicott City, Maryland-based managed detection and response (MDR) vendor, Huntless was compromised on 164 vulnerable Exchange servers between Thursday and Sunday. We have confirmed that 13 cars will occur on weekends. .. Hammond first warned on Thursday that an attacker was scanning a vulnerable Exchange server.

“Of the original 1,900 vulnerable Exchange servers since Friday night, we still see 1,764 unpatched,” Hammond wrote in an update on Sunday at 8:24 pm. .. “This is of considerable concern as we are beginning to see aggressive post-exploit behavior, including coin miners and ransomware.”

After analyzing one host compromised by both ProxyShell and LockFile ransomware, Huntress found a unique configuration in ProxyShell activity that he had never seen before, according to Hammond. Specifically, the Exchange Internet Services configuration file has been modified to include a new “virtual directory”. This basically redirects one URL endpoint to another location on the file system.

“This allows threat actors to hide their web shells in other unusual, non-standard locations outside the ASP directory they normally monitor,” Hammond said at 10:53 am on Monday. I am writing in the update. “If you don’t know what to look for, it slips under the radar and the hacker stays in the target environment.”

Many US government systems remain unpatched with ProxyShell, *. Beaumont wrote on Saturday that hundreds of systems for the Internet with host names for govSSL certificates are still directly exploitable. Beaumont, who left Microsoft in April, downplayed the importance of the ProxyShell patch and criticized the company for failing to compensate researchers who discovered flaws in on-premises Exchange.

“Ask Microsoft to talk about threats to your product, just like any other vendor’s product,” Beaumont wrote in a blog post. “During this period, Microsoft [sic] We have openly detailed how to exploit vulnerabilities in products from other vendors, but have not been able to fully address their own problems. ”

David Stinner, president of MSP, Itek, Buffalo, NY, U.S.A. shows that a new LockFile ransomware attack using a ProxyShell vulnerability requires business owners to upgrade older technologies and move to the cloud. He said it was another sign.

“This proves to business owners that they can’t take advantage of this old technology to do it for years, as they did in pre-ransomware situations,” he said. “MSP needs to be vigilant to find these vulnerabilities and patch customers to prevent ransomware.”

The problem is that many business owners are reluctant to pay more for cybersecurity protection, Stinner said. “Business owners are cheap and well-known and don’t understand the important nature of IT systems in their business operations,” he said. “MSP will perform SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) monitoring on all customers at the Security Operations Center (SOC) 24 hours a day so that they can respond before a ransom is required and important customer data is lost or compromised. Must be. “

Staying on-premises raises the question of who has more resources to protect customers’ emails, Stinner said.

“Of course, it’s Microsoft,” he said. “These offer a slightly different level of protection than what MSP can offer on-premises Exchange servers. It is the customer’s or MSP’s responsibility to update with patches.”

Additional report by Stephen Burke

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crn.com/news/security/lockfile-ransomware-encrypting-domains-via-exchange-hack The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos