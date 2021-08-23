Tips and Tips-Psychonauts2 Wiki Guide





Want to get a top advantage before jumping into Psychonauts 2? Fortunately, this page of IGN’s Wiki Guide and Walkthrough offers over 30 important tips and tricks to get you started with Psychonauts 2.

We’ll break down the tips into three different categories (quick tips, exploration, and combat) and elaborate on how to take advantage of some of the most valuable features of the intern manual. Sprint with a levitation ball, photo mode, recommended psychic power upgrades to find hard-to-find collectibles, and some of the best combat and psychic power combinations to clean up the battlefield. Disassemble.

Beginner’s Guide: 25 Key Tips and Tips for Getting Started with Psycho Notes 2

Are you looking for something in particular? Click the link below to jump …

Quick tips and tricks

Are you running out of inventory space and maximizing Psitanium capacity? Visit Otto-Matic to purchase a wallet upgrade that will increase your maximum capacity. That said, exploring the various places and brains offered by the game reveals over 100 Psitaniums, so it’s highly recommended that you make your Psifold Wallet your first major purchase from Otto-Mattic. Also, before heading to your first major mission with Agent Forsyth, you should have no problem finding enough Psitanium around Mother Road to make this purchase.

Tired of not being able to run faster? You’ll be pleased to know that the Levitation Ball is a great alternative and is actually faster than the sprint speed. Talk to everyone, especially in a place like an atrium! Not only do these characters provide additional dialogue to the story, they may also provide clues and hints for nearby collectibles and optional side missions.

Listen carefully to the in-game sounds as you may hear emotional baggage mess and the glow of nearby collectable PSI cards. All collectibles have a unique sound, so keep your ears off! The intern manual is your best friend and should be referred to frequently as you explore and complete each area. Therefore, check the status of critical missions, upgrade power, manage pins,[エリア]Whether it’s tracking all collectibles or unique items found on the tabs, this manual is a handy tool that every Psycho Note should use. Full advantage!

Need more Psitanium? Destroying objects around the environment, such as trash cans, boxes, and other destructible objects, gives you a small amount of Psitanium. Are you stuck and need a helping hand? Listen carefully to Razputin’s additional dialogue. He often provides tips and solutions for the puzzles he is trying to complete. This is especially true when dealing with idea nodes related to the power of mental connections takes time.

Did you unlock the quarry? Please visit the R & D Center. Here you will find Otto’s amazing gadgets. These gadgets are invaluable, helping Raz discover secret realms and lost thoughts, and even unlock the highly requested photo mode. Learn more about the different types of gadgets that Raz can unlock.

In the intern manual, there are tabs for areas and places visited by Raz.this[エリアサーベイ]Tabs are essential for psychonotes as they allow you to manually track your exploration in both the physical and spiritual worlds. In addition, Raz gets a map of where he visited. These maps (mother robes and quarries (only a few examples)) contain everything you need to know about each area, including key locations, detailed notes, and more.

Tired of running everywhere? Don’t forget to use Ottoburn. This is a neat, fast-moving system that unlocks during reporting missions to the mail room. Want to know more about the story? Find out all the mind vaults as they reveal details about each character and their story. The more half-mind you have, the more health and brain you have for combat. Definitely worth the hunt.

Let’s face it, sometimes we just want to play games for fun. So if you’re not looking for challenges or collectible hunting much, or just want to enjoy the story without worrying about encountering battles, look for the Assist feature setting in the game menu. Here you can find all sorts of neat settings, including invincibility, story combat, and no fall damage. Sometimes the controls are a little clunky and awkward to use. It depends on the player, but it is recommended that you do not turn on fall damage in the assist function settings. Everything that dies and loses progress is an obstacle to the game. Ignite the bonfire you saw inside both the exploration tips and tricks. In the mind and the real world. They usually create an updraft leading to hidden figures and PSI cards.

Where you can adjust your lost thoughts with the Thinking Tuner, it looks like a translucent oval floating in the air. Make a note of the location before heading, as it will disappear as you approach. Even if you’re not using the Stray Thoughts Gadget, you’ll still be pinged if you have lost thoughts nearby. This is a great opportunity to take your device out and start searching.

Explore anywhere! There is a lot to collect inside and outside people’s minds, so take the time to check every corner. Keep in mind the PSI Challenge Cards, as these collectable cards are essential to increasing your rank.

Want to get as many collectibles as you can right away? We recommend that you use your internship credits to upgrade your Pouncy Ball Levitation and your Dark Thoughts Mental Connection. Both of these allow access to certain locations such as Figures, Emotional Baggage and more! For scavenger hunt items: The item description helps indicate where you can find the item. For example, anything related to an NPC or location in a mother robe is in that area.

Raz is an acrobat, but you’ll be amazed at the places and areas you can explore. It may seem impossible at first, but with the help of your spiritual strength and a little belief, Raz crosses a fairly large gap, climbs vines, jumps to high ledges and ropes. Has the ability to balance beyond. Swing from the pole. When used correctly, mental connections can be a wonderfully dynamic way to move levels very quickly.

Be aware of clairvoyance opportunities as it is a great way to earn additional Psitantium. You will also learn about secret places that only the power of clairvoyance can see. Combat Tips and Tips Certain enemies are more susceptible, so choose your attacks carefully. Specific power! An example is to use psychokinesis for censorship. This is a good strategy as the censored objects will temporarily stun them, but using other forces such as pyrokinesis is not effective anywhere.

Don’t forget to use your internship credits! You can earn internship credits by increasing your rank. Internship credits can be used for PSI power upgrades such as increased damage and reduced cooldowns. If you can use telekinesis correctly, it will be a great power, so make the most of telekinesis. Telekinesis is ideal for use against enemies who tend to throw objects, as they can grab items in the air and throw them back, causing great damage.

Do not sleep on mental connections in combat situations. When used correctly with the proper upgrades, Mental Connections can be a great psychic power, allowing Raz to approach and enemies closer to quickly combine melee attacks. Especially if you are using pull and punch upgrades. Make the most of your pins as you get useful new combat upgrades, such as cheering on your enemies with mental connection power.

Time bubbles are great for slowing fast-moving enemies. Not only can you get rid of them in a safer way, you can land more hits or even get rid of other nearby enemies. Looking for a good combination idea? Time bubble enemies from a distance and use mental connections to pull Raz towards them and perform powerful attacks.

