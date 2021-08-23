Google is trying to explain its search business as antitrust scrutiny grows





Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.

Stephen Shankland / CNET

Google announced on Monday an improved website that explains how its iconic search engine works.

This website has sections on how Google operates targeted ads, what marketers buy, what is based on your personal data, and how search engine tweaks affect the information displayed to you.

Get the CNET Daily News Newsletter

Catch up with the biggest news stories in minutes. Weekday delivery.

“This website provides a window to see what happens between the time you start typing in the search bar and the time you see the search results,” the mission is to convey the nuances of the search to the public. Google executive Danny Sullivan said in a blog. director. “We will give you an overview of the technologies and work you can do to organize the world’s information, understand what you are looking for, and connect to the most relevant and useful information.”

The overhauled website is called How Search Works and was first launched in 2016. This is because Google faced several major antitrust proceedings, including a groundbreaking proceeding by the US Department of Justice and two complaints from a bipartisan state coalition. Regulators and prosecutors are investigating everything from Google’s app store to a wide range of business practices for the Android operating system, the world’s most dominant mobile software.

But lawmakers are particularly focused on Google’s dominance in web search and digital advertising. The company handles about 90% of all online searches in the United States. Its binding on the market is the foundation of Google’s large advertising business, with annual revenues in excess of $ 180 billion.

Google has also been criticized for how it displays search results. The company is accused of hurting its competitors because it gets content from publishers and other websites. This content not only provides a list of links that the company initially surfaced, but is also used in answers prepared by Google’s search engine.

Google says on its How Search Works website that the approach has “evolved” over the years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/news/google-tries-to-explain-its-search-business-as-antitrust-scrutiny-rises/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos