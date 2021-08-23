Psychonauts2 Review-A Journey to Imagination





The most important thing I can say about Psychonauts 2 is that it is better than the original, which is far from a bad game in itself.

The original Psycho Notes appeared in 2005. It was a fascinating and creative 3D platformer. These strengths helped cover some of the flaws, such as some annoying pacing and sometimes a slightly annoying color palette. Released on August 25th for the Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, Psychonauts 2 is a more sophisticated and beautiful experience. I played on the Xbox Series X and was often impressed by the colorful world and smooth performance.

Psychonauts 2 retains all its original charm, thanks to its funny script and lots of memorable characters.

Story time

Most 3D platformers focus on mechanics, and the story constitutes a minimal part of the equation. The story is much more important in Psycho Notes 2. It’s the story of his attempt to join an agency of a young psychic named Raz and a telepathic agent. The game will take place immediately after the event of the VR experience Rhombus of Ruin, which took place immediately after the event of the original game. please do not worry. The opening video for Psychonauts2 catches up if it’s too long to remember what happened with other titles (or if you’ve never played the VR-only Rhombus of Ruin).

Focusing on the story means that you have plenty of opportunities to talk to your character and give you the opportunity to learn more about fellow psychonotes internships and mentors. It also means that you see a lot of cutscenes. Sometimes I wanted to reduce those numbers and increase the chances of getting back into play, but cutscenes are usually as entertaining or entertaining as I enjoyed.

This story also helps distinguish Psychonauts 2 from other modern 3D platformers. Maybe Psycho Notes 2 doesn’t offer the acrobatic movements of Super Mario Odyssey or the satisfying challenges of Crash Bandicoot 4, but it’s a compelling game that most games like this don’t even try to achieve. Provides a story experience.

Image Credit: Double Fine

With all that in mind

It doesn’t mean that the Psychonauts 2s 3D platform works in a fun and fun way. You have typical abilities like double jumps and glide (they are associated with fun spiritual themes, such as how to grab a thought bubble that acts like a balloon and slow down your descent from a fall. Although). Other platforming features help you access more special and unobtrusive areas, such as navigating between lost thoughts floating in the air. At some level, this technique can even be used to connect different ideas and even change a person’s personality, such as shifting from love to dislike coriander.

Levels take place in the character’s brain, allowing each to explore a different spiritual world with creative themes. One is to jump over the transition from a hospital to a casino. The other is to participate in a nightmare iron chef cooking contest. Each stage offers something a little different, depending on either some new abilities or gimmicks, such as having to roll a city filled with sensory bacteria on a giant bowling ball.

It’s fun to explore the world outside these self-contained stages as well. This includes the Psycho Notes headquarters in a modern retro atmosphere that will captivate people like me who loved Epcot in the 80’s and 90’s as much as I do. There is also a nearby outdoor campsite, where many secrets are hidden behind high places and fun puzzles.

Like other great 3D platformers, Psychonauts 2 has a lot of items to collect. I like how most of these help to strengthen you. You don’t just collect things to collect things. Finding cards, mental thoughts, and other misfortunes will help you rank up, which means you can improve your mental abilities. Pyrokinesis, which can ignite a small fireball, can ultimately affect a much larger area and cause more damage.

Image Credit: Double Fine

Some headaches

As with Psychonauts, it’s cute and creative, but the experience is a bit awkward. If you stare at the screen between successive story beats, the cutscene flow may be interrupted when you load the screen. It’s especially strange on the Xbox Series X, as it takes about a second to load. This means that you can watch an important scene and then move on to a short animation (loading screen) of a beaver hanging in the woods, right next to the next part of the story.

Also, the animation is dull, just like the environment and the appearance of the character model. The movement is stiff and may appear unexpressive. The art style of the game is very similar to Tim Burton-style animated films. I hope the animation matches it.

Still, 16 years after the release of the first Psycho Notes, it’s great to see that the sequel is worth the wait. It retains much of what makes the original special, such as humor and creative levels, but provides a more impressive visual package.

If you enjoy the original, or like the idea of ​​a psychic-themed 3D platformer, you’ll love Psychonauts 2 and you’ll definitely find a lot of laughter along the way.

Psychonauts 2 will be available for Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on August 25th. Microsoft has submitted the Digital Xbox Series X version to GamesBeat for this review.

