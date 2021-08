Seer hits nerfs with today’s Apex Legends patch

Respawn Entertainment today released the Apex Legends Balance Patch, which weakens Seer’s capabilities.

All Seer kits have been patch tuned. The change begins with his passive heart seeker. The wait time between sensor spikes on full HP targets has been increased from 1.25 seconds to 1.75 seconds. The field of view of the ability has been reduced, and the range over 75m has been reduced. This corresponds to the blue spikes around the crosshairs. This all means that Seer can’t see enemies as far as he used to with Heart Seeker, passive accuracy is low, and it’s not very advantageous against enemies in perfect health.

The most pressing change is in Seer’s tactic, Focus of Attention. Explosion delay increased from 1.4 seconds to 1.6 seconds. This means that it will take some time for the enemy to leave the cone. Focus of Attention no longer includes flash, no damage, and less screen shake due to hits. While Seer is channeling his tactics, he moves slower than he is now. I forgot to say the important thing, but the volume of this ability has been reduced.

Seer’s Ultimate Exhibit has also been tweaked, but not as much as Heart Seeker or Focus of Attention. The cooldown of the exhibition has been extended from 90 seconds to 120 seconds, and the volume has been reduced like the Focus of Attention.

In addition to Seer’s changes, Respawn has also fixed a variety of bugs, including the infamous explosive hold bug that causes the entire server to crash when trying to open a hold with a grenade. Respawn reports that another small update later today will respawn and close the explosive hold.

Shortly after Respawn released the patch notes, Associate Live Balance Designer John Larson shared some of the design philosophy behind Seer’s changes on Twitter. Larson said the goal behind this patch is “to reach the problem and degenerate the play pattern without preemptively breaking through the unique parts of Seer’s kit.” In other words, those who wanted a more radical change in Seer would be disappointed. Respawn aims to relieve the frustration many people feel when playing against him while maintaining his position throughout the game legend.

SEER AND THE WALLHACK META

The list looks long, but the goal here (and the goal of common hotfixes) is to reach the problem and degenerate the play pattern without preempting the unique parts of the Seers kit. I also share my thoughts on Wallhack Meta in general. (1/21) https://t.co/gohA6qYHa9

— John Larson | JayBiebs (@RSPN_JayBiebs) August 23, 2021

Larson further said that as the game evolved, Seer and “Wallhack Meta” would need continuous tweaks and improvements. “Rating is virtually impossible,” he said, especially how many solo-cue-ranked participants prefer to hide in the corners of the map until there are few squads left in the match. Was shown.

The patch is currently available on PC and all console editions of Apex Legends.

