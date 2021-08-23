Google plans to customize the Play Store app rating for the user’s country and device





Google announced on Monday a change in how it calculates and displays app ratings on the Play Store. This makes app ratings more convenient and relevant for users and developers (via 9to5Google). Instead of a single rating for the entire app, there are different formats and levels of relative goodness depending on the device, but Google uses it to give a specific rating for the country in which the device is registered and to browse the Play Store. The form factor of the device you are using.

There are several clear reasons why this change may be useful. First, not all apps offer the same functionality everywhere due to Android fragmentation of national law and one universal law. Developers selling messaging apps on the Play Store don’t want their reputation to be blown up because the payment feature currently offered in only one country is disabled. Another and more important reason is that some apps only inhale large tablets and collapsible forms. Google had a bigger problem than phones, so certain ratings for alternative form factors not only remember that they worked on phones when I downloaded something for Android tablets, but they didn’t. This means that you can be warned in advance that there is a possibility.

Is there an incentive to make the app work better on devices other than the phone?

Google will roll out country-specific ratings in November this year and form factor-specific ratings in 2022 (for tablets, foldable, Chrome OS, Wear OS, or Android Auto). Also, if Google’s new rating calculation method significantly changes the app’s rating, the company will notify the developer before both changes.

At least 10 weeks before changes in the Play Store, contact the developer to automatically analyze the changes the app can expect and see changes over 0.2 stars on any device type in the major market (visit). More than 5% of stores listing people). This gives you time to plan for important changes to your app.

Both changes should help, but especially for future device form factor considerations. Folding apps like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are becoming more popular, but not all apps are yet adapted to them (see Instagram). This risks giving you a slightly stronger incentive to do so, or lowering the reputation of people who are actually using the app on those devices.

As part of Google’s announcement, the company also publishes more Play Store data and metrics for developers to inject into the Google Play console, including device type insights that categorize ratings based on the device using the app. .. You can check Google’s blog for all other changes.

