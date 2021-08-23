Google Tasks redesigned to add tabs for quick list switching





Google Tasks is a simple organizing tool that is tightly integrated with Gmail, Calendar, and other Workspace apps. A small redesign of Google Tasks for Android and iOS introduces tabs that allow you to quickly navigate between lists.

Update 8/23: The Google Tasks redesign is beginning to be rolled out as a server-side update today. The tabs aren’t centered, but if you’re using only one or a few lists, they’re left-justified to look strange. On the other hand, at the end of the carousel there is a “+ New List” shortcut, which is useful for swiping columns. Other parts of the UI, such as the hamburger menu at the bottom to toggle / add, haven’t changed.

Google has also replaced the graphics that welcome you when you complete all the tasks. It’s a bit more common compared to previous people / scene versions, but it’s a great change if you’ve been using the task for years.

This update has not yet been widely released and will only be visible on one Android device as of this morning. Having multiple lists is definitely good for your organization, but this redesign makes Google Tasks a more cluttered app.

Original 8/10: Tasks now use tabs to display the entire list in the top carousel. To switch, select a title or swipe left or right. This switcher will appear below the app bar and will display “Tasks” in the center, but the profile avatar (with settings) will remain on the right. The current list is highlighted in blue and the rest of the user interface has not changed with this addition.

In the lower left corner of the bottom bar is a hamburger menu that allows you to view all your lists in one compact view and create new ones. The new task FAB is in the center and the overflow menu allows you to drag and drop or sort by date, rename / delete the list, and delete all completed entries.

With this renewal, Google recommends using multiple lists instead of sticking to just one in every aspect of life.

Updated the current Tasks Mobile user interface to display multiple lists simultaneously in the tabbed UI. This update allows users to organize their tasks into multiple lists and better manage their tasks on mobile.

Google started deploying a redesign of this task yesterday. It will be fully available to all users in the coming weeks.

Available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers

Details of Google Tasks:

