Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Defeats – TechCrunch





I took a long walk on Saturday. It becomes a routine during a pandemic and is your chance to relax after spending hours indoors, watching some of the city that would be lost by taking the subway in a normal year. Saturday was more purpose-oriented and headed for the newly opened Trader Joe’s before Henri was unleashed on the Eastern Seaboard.

After a break from the early rain, I found a food court in Long Island City, ordered Shawarma, and took the Galaxy Z Flip out of my pocket. I unfolded my phone, listened to the new Galaxy Buds, and watched a baseball game on the MLB.TV app. The flip really makes sense at that moment and opens in landscape mode at a 135 degree angle to keep the 6.7 inch screen upright. When the game was over (spoiler, it didn’t finish well), I snapped the phone, put it in my pocket, and proceeded along the way.

It’s not always new technology, but if you’re lucky, you may have a click-to-click experience. When the first flip arrived, there were a lot of jokes about the old death of Clamshell. Of course, they won’t go away soon, but the phone also provided the first feeling to many that Samsung could be heading in the right direction with foldable ambitions.

Apart from the initial flaws of the first Galaxy Fold (which obscured them elsewhere), the device is also awkward. Its true foldable screen gives you the ability to carry a screen that might otherwise be impossible, but its large device when folded, and the opportunity to deploy it, doesn’t appear immediately. Flip nicely divides the difference between screen size and portability. When it comes to display size, the Galaxy Note, which snaps in two and fits snugly in your pocket, works well.

Most of Samsung’s talk of mainstreaming foldables is focused on the Galaxy Z Fold, mostly from the company itself. Samsung has done a lot to position Fold as the latest flagship — augmenting or perhaps replacing the notes in the lineup. The Fold 3 certainly blurs the line by adding S-pen functionality, but the Flip is a much clearer bridge between Samsung’s existing flagship and the foldable future it envisions.

Folding mainstreaming has always been a difficult proposal. Shortly after leaving the gate, they were hit by negative reports about production issues and prices. $ 2,000 costs a lot of money for products that basically have to be handled with children’s gloves. You don’t have to worry about accidentally damaging your everyday driver in normal use. Flip has benefited from the mistakes of previous fold generations, resulting in a more robust design and water resistance.

But perhaps even more important is pricing. The Galaxy Z Flip is initially folded by Samsung for less than $ 1,000. Indeed, it’s literally one penny below that threshold. This is a price comparable to expensive premium phones such as Samsung and Apple. But in the foldable world, it’s a really big win. To some extent, the first few generations were able to survive with only novelty.

As many of these devices enter the world, utilities will replace novelty. However, increasing popularity also means scale, resulting in lower prices. Buying a Samsung foldable for the first time is not economically equivalent to buying two phones. This is a much more important threshold than the Galaxy Fold is $ 200 lower than its predecessor.

Just 10 days after the announcement of pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 this week, the company has already surpassed Samsung’s worldwide worldwide sales of foldable Samsung in 2021 and Samsung’s foldable pre-orders so far. I pointed out that it became the strongest. .. There are many factors here, including lower prices, a more robust design, a lack of new notebooks, and a proactive push to encourage consumers to pre-order. However, it is no exaggeration to say that this line is at least heading in the right direction.

As expected, the number of companies does not categorize sales in terms of fold vs. flip. Indeed, Fold has more full functionality, for example, when watching an entire movie, a 7.6-inch screen is better than a 6.7-inch screen. But in most cases, Galaxy Flip is better for most people. I can say without hesitation: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the most mainstream foldable on the market.

Such a statement, of course, doesn’t make much sense if you weren’t sold for the importance of folding. But for the vast majority of people trying to leap into what’s becoming an important part of the future of mobile, flips are an obvious choice. And while it’s easy to make fun of clamshell design as a relic of a bygone era, there’s a reason why phones have become that way in the first place. I think most of the reason they lost most of it is that smartphones have never been foldable.

Samsung gets the design language here. Flip 3 is the best looking foldable company ever. The dual color shell is impressive. The company sent me a cream color, which I don’t particularly like, but green, lavender, and even plain black or white are very impressive. It is often paired with a black strip that houses an external display that hits 1.1 to 1.9 inches. It certainly doesn’t sound like much, but on a screen of this size it’s a healthy increase.

Of course, you lose the full external screen features you get in the fold. The flip display is effectively a secondary screen where you can see notifications at a glance. When pulled out, the time, date and battery level will be displayed. Swipe right to see the notification.

Swipe left to see an alarm or timer. You have the option to add widgets such as weather, media playback (effectively play / pause audio), Samsung Health Metrics, etc. to your screen. It’s a small list, but it will definitely increase as more people get the flip. Swipe down to make some quick settings and swipe up to see Samsung Pause.

I am grateful for the two-screen dichotomy when many of us are working together to minimize phone usage. A much clearer line in the sand than the line that separates the 6.2-inch and 7.6-inch Folds screens. Phone is closed = Checking notifications. Phone open = engagement. When it’s time to open the phone, flip is a much simpler suggestion than a phone. I haven’t fully mastered how to open it with one hand yet, but it’s much easier to do it on the fly than to fold it as effectively as opening a book. The biggest drawback of form factor in terms of speed is that there is no way to shoot photos quickly.

Taking pictures is much more careful and you have to open the phone to see the viewfinder inside. However, if you press the power button twice, the small front screen doubles as a small viewfinder and you can take some selfies. Swipe left to switch still images, swipe up or down to change zoom level. A little clunky, but a pair of 12-megapixel cameras (wide and ultra-wide) take much better selfies than most pinhole cameras (including the Flips 10-megapixel lens). can do.

Like the fold, the rear camera (which is also the front camera in some ways) hasn’t changed much since Flip 2. Dual camera systems seem almost obsolete in 2021, but for most purposes and purposes, coupled with Samsung’s many years of camera software experience, they do the trick. A 22: 9 aspect ratio means that more than a quarter of the screen is occupied by controls as needed.

In general, the aspect ratio is worthy of comment. It’s really, really tall, like when it’s opened. For example, there is a fair amount of space when scrolling through Gmail and Twitter. However, when watching videos, you often encounter pillarboxes (letterboxes) on the side of the screen. The video world is just not ready for 22: 9, and frankly, it probably won’t happen.

And of course, there are seams. Nice 2640 x 1080, 425ppi in the center of the screen. And, except for some unexpected breakthroughs in foldable technology, I frankly don’t see it disappear anytime soon. After spending time with these devices, I’m mostly used to it, but I understand why it could be a breaker in trading.

Like Fold, Flip runs on the Snapdragon 888 processor. As expected, the low cost is 8GB and 128GB for Flip and 256GB for Folds 12 with less RAM and storage methods. For an additional $ 150, 256GB of storage will be upgraded here. Samsung barely scoops the inside, but the 3,300mAh battery is scarce.

Battery life is a Fold issue, and an even bigger issue with Flip. In fact, the biggest complaint here. For moderate to frequent use, you need to approach the charging cable before the end of the day. It may not be a big deal in these pandemic eras, but there are some things to consider when we re-enter the world. Certainly long, unplugged airplane vehicles are out of the question.

Again, I can fully sympathize with it being a trading breaker. You pay $ 1,000 on the phone, you want a battery that will take you through the day’s use without worry. And surely that’s what Samsung should focus on in the 4th generation.

Currently, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has the advantages of the previous generation, with a stronger aluminum frame, improved screen protectors, and IPX8 water resistance (no dust rating for the reasons outlined in the Fold review). It’s not a perfect phone, but it’s a powerful sign of how well Samsung’s foldable phones have progressed in the third generation, priced at less than $ 1,000.

The device could be a second fiddle as the company keeps pushing Fold as its flagship foldable. But for most people looking to enter the world of clamshell mobiles, flips are an easy choice.

