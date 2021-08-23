The Google Pay team is reportedly in great turmoil after a failed app refresh.





Google Pay is clearly a disaster internally as much as the app migration was done externally. This is a big point from a recent Business Insider article detailing the outflow of executives from Google’s payments department, lower-than-expected app adoption, and employee dissatisfaction. The movement of division is slow.

Business Insider spoke with a former employee and “dozens of employees and executives have left” in recent months, including “at least seven leaders on a team with the role of director or vice president.” I learned that. Payment Chief Caesar Sengputa’s most prominent departure began in April, and employees are now worried about another reorganization and slower progress. Many general team members have reportedly resigned, saying, “One of the former employees estimates that half of the approximately 40 people working on the Google Paya Group’s business development team have left the company in the last few months. increase. “”

In 2018, Sengupta took over the payment department overseeing the Google Pay app and the broader Google Payments infrastructure. According to the report, “Most of Sengupta’s attention was to better match the US Google Pay app with the version Google built for India.”

This shows that Google Pay’s major renewal in March removed existing apps and websites and replaced them with essentially a completely new service. I wasn’t a big fan of clumsy updates with significantly reduced functionality and a migration plan. Existing user. It seems that we were not the only ones who were disappointed.The report was written by a former paying employee, “Caesar. [Sengupta] Leaving was the pinnacle of many frustrations felt by employees. The product wasn’t growing as fast as we wanted. Sengupta left Google a month after killing the old Google Pay and mandating his new app to all users in the United States.

Advertising New Google Pay Disaster

The new Google Pay app was released in the United States in November 2020, and for about four months Google was running two “Google Pay” apps. Old Google Pay (first used as Google Wallet, then Android Pay, then Android Pay since 2011). Google Pay) and this new Google Pay were a rewrite from scratch that the company started for the Indian market. In April 2021, we ended the final death of the old Google Pay service, which had been deprecated since January. Both services were called “Google Pay,” but otherwise they weren’t related in terms of features, contacts, or accounts.

Around this time, I checked the new Google Payright and found that it was a much poorer service than the previous Google. The new service used SMS instead of a Google account for the ID. That is, it no longer supports multiple devices, multiple accounts, and website usage. The only way to access working Google Pay was with a mobile phone, all associated with the mobile carrier’s phone number.

NFC payments on Android worked much the same, but P2P users had to go through a clumsy transition. Users of the new app couldn’t send money to users of the old app, and the contact list slowly switched, making Google Pay unavailable for the next few months. “I sent money with Google Pay” was not enough. Users need to consider for themselves whether “Google Pay” means a new app or an old app. Google should have tried to make the transition easier, but instead, as a result, service. Sending money via Google Pay has become unreliable to anyone but the most savvy users due to version incompatibilities.

According to Pulse Network (Discover Card Wings), Google Pay has a 3% NFC market share.

Google’s abolition of Google Pay is not completely unmotivated. According to a survey by Discover’s Pulse last year, Google Pay had a market share of only 3%, but the Apple Pay market entered the NFC payments market a few years after Google gained a 92% share of mobile payments. The market share was only 3%. Google Pay probably needs to change something, but these are NFC payment statistics, and the new Google Pay basically doesn’t change anything about NFC payments.

Advertisement Next: Google Bank Account? !!

Next to the new Google Pay app is the year-round launch of the “Plex” banking service, which will become a full-fledged Google bank account, thanks to its partnership with Citibank. One of the employees, Business Insider said, “Plex is completely [Vice President] Felix [Lin] And Caesar [Sengupta’s] According to the report, bank account progress is already “slower than expected” and without two key architects, Plex could be delayed.

There’s one question I’m not sure if someone on the payment team asked, and it might be worth investigating. Does anyone there really want a Google bank account?

