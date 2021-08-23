Fitbit Charge 5 and its features are shown in the leaked video





The leaked video seems to show off the rumored Fitbit Charge 5 for over a week after seeing the rendering hit the internet. This video shows you some of the new wearable features, such as daily preparation, stress management scores, and ECG features. The leaker also revealed that the device is priced at $ 179.

The $ 179 price tag is $ 50 higher than the current Charge 4 price, but the new version has a color screen instead of a solid color, with added ECG support. According to the video, like the Charge 4, the Charge 5 has GPS built in.

The concept of rest days is terribly lacking in the Apple Watch

The main new feature seems to be the Daily Readiness Score. This is only available to those with a $ 10 / month or $ 80 / year Fitbit Premium subscription. The video shows that your score is calculated based on your exercise history, sleep, and heart rate, and Fitbit recommends what exercise you should do that day. For example, if you worked hard in the gym the day before or didn’t sleep well, Fitbit may recommend a light yoga workout instead of a 15-mile run.

Daily readiness score that tells you to take a break. Image: Twitter @_snoopytech_

The concept of a resting day, or a sick day, is terribly lacking in the Apple Watch, and the color screen definitely helps bring the Charge 5 closer to the smartwatch side of the wearable spectrum. Fitbit Premium also competes with the Apples Fitness Plus service. This is because we also offer audio / video workouts that you can follow (you can access your health coach for an additional $ 45 / month).

The leaked video doesn’t have a release date, but this leak seems to mean that the device is coming early rather than late (with the latest rendering of the device).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/8/23/22638452/fitbit-charge-5-leak-features-premium-fitness-tracker The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos