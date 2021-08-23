Google is trying to prevent the disclosure of antitrust details





With the help of Leah Nailen

Suspension: Google will go to court this week to prevent highly sensitive information about its business from being revealed in an ongoing antitrust proceeding.

Gig Fight, Round 2: A California judge has ruled Proposal 22, California’s most expensive voting initiative, unconstitutional. Be prepared for legal issues.

Back to Beginning: The most popular Facebook link for US users from January to March was an article with a headline suggesting that the Covid-19 vaccine may have caused the death of a healthy doctor. Disseminate incorrect information.

Google calls for an emergency suspension in antitrust proceedings in the app store This Wednesday, a federal judge in San Francisco said a search giant late Friday to prevent the State Attorney General from opening details of the antitrust proceedings against Google. Hear from Google about the urgent motion submitted. Google said the proceedings focused on the Google Play app store would face serious harm if completely opened because they contain highly sensitive information about the company’s business.

Retreat: Last week, Judge James Donato of the U.S. District Court did not indicate the need for Google to cover up details of antitrust proceedings filed by state attorney-general, developer, and Epic Games against search giants. I found that. The judge ordered each group of plaintiffs to resubmit the unedited version of the complaint within seven days.

Epic, the maker of the popular game Fortnite, did so on Thursday, and the complaint revealed some staggering claims. According to Epic, Google and Apple have agreed to work together to keep rival app stores away from mobile phones, as if we were one company. We also rewarded developers and Android smartphone makers to continue using the Google Play Store.

Google says the judge is at risk of serious competitive and commercial harm in opening the order and plans to urge Donato to reconsider. If not, the investigative giant said he would seek an emergency appeal from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The technology company quoted a previous decision of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in Apple and Samsung’s patent litigation and said it needed to weigh public interest and private party access to the court.

However, one important difference is that the Apple-Samsung dispute arose between the two duel companies, while the state AG argued that Google violated antitrust laws to the general public. It is a representative.

Gig companies prepare for the fight in California The coalition, including gigwork companies Uber, Lyft, Doordash and Instacart, file an immediate action to challenge a recent ruling that unconstitutionally withdrew an industry-backed California voting initiative. I swore that.

This exorbitant decision is an insult to the overwhelming majority of California voters who have passed Proposal 22, said Geoff Vetter, spokesman for the Protect App-Based Drivers and Services Coalition. He added that Proposal 22 remains valid as the appeal process goes through.

Review: With Proposal 22, passed by 59% of the votes, the gig company makes workers as independent contractors, not as full-fledged employees eligible for benefits such as minimum wages and paid sick leave. I was able to continue to classify. Gigwork companies broke state spending records last year, spending more than $ 200 million to pass ballots.

Fast forward to last week: Judge Frank Leche of the California Superior Court ruled Friday night, encouraging future legislatures to define app-based drivers as workers subject to the Workers’ Accident Compensation Act. The whole limited and stated that Proposal 22 is unenforceable in it.

The ruling has hit gigwork companies, especially as it seeks to export California’s Prop 22 formula to other states. In the future, we’ll be loudly supporting new legislation like Proposal 22, “Uber CEO Darakos Roshahi said in November last year after the California bill was passed.

Another battle has already begun in Massachusetts, and gig companies are calling for similar measures to be put on ballots. Opponents of the bill asked the state attorney general to declare it invalid before it reached voters.

Facebook Releases First Quarter Report Under Criticism Social media companies released a weekend report on the most widely viewed content on the platform in the first quarter of 2021. Facebook released a similar report last week covering the second quarter to demonstrate that social media platforms aren’t becoming right-wing echo chambers.

Why now? Facebook released its first-quarter report on Friday after the New York Times announced a story about the existence of its earlier report and its ongoing secrets. According to an email reviewed by The Times, some Facebook executives were worried that the release of the first-quarter report would look bad for social media companies. Critics have since accused Facebook of withholding the first-quarter report, while promoting the second-quarter report as an example of Facebook’s transparency.

In a tweet, Facebook spokesman Andy Stone decided to keep the comment on The Times as it had a significant fix to the system we wanted to make. Stone didn’t elaborate on what these fixes were. He added that the slight difference between the two reports is a sign that the company is beginning to make some progress.

Honorable Mention: According to a Q1 report, the 19th page viewed by US users on Facebook was The Epoch Times Trending World, which had about 81.5 million viewers.

The Epoch Times, an English-language media advocating right-wing conspiracy theory, confirms that during Donald Trump’s time at the White House, online viewership quintupled to 51 million monthly visitors. bottom. Outlets were also featured in the second quarter report. The link to the Epoch Times subscription page was the 10th most viewed link between April and June, with 44.2 million US viewers.

Don’t forget Robotext FCC has spent a lot of time fighting Robocall, but government agencies need to make sure that spam text messages are similarly scrutinized. I wrote a letter on Friday. Democrats in Illinois have requested agencies to set up briefings for subcommittee staff to keep up to date with what the FCC is doing to deal with spam texts.

We want to be able to inform our members about the important work the FCC is doing to protect it from spam text. We also want to be able to give our members the best advice on how to protect themselves from fraud. Jessica Rosenwessel.

Amanda Golden is currently Google’s News Communications Manager. She has recently been a political reporter covering Capitol Hill, NBC News and the MSNBC White House, and is also CNN’s Alum. Bilal Sayyed is currently a Senior Competitive Advisor to Tech Freedom. He was previously the director of the Policy Planning Bureau, an internal think tank of the FTC. Jay Clayton, former chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, is currently on the advisory board of Fireblocks, a digital asset infrastructure provider.

David Feinberg has joined Cerner, a health IT vendor, as President and CEO. He was recently Vice President of Google Health. Insiders report that his departure from Google came when the search giant dismantled its health care.

Motional and Vitu are members of TechNet. Intel Foundry Services was selected to lead the Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes Commercial program in the Defense Division.

Spot: Jeff Bezos, Amazon Founder of DCs Tail Up Goat.

Business Price: Jack Mas The Most Costly Business Lesson: Only One Leader in China Through The WSJ.

Data Wipe: In the violence in Afghanistan, residents of the country are removing digital evidence, especially on social media, that could provoke the Taliban’s anger, NBC News reports.

Silicon Valley India Headache: Big Tech believed that 1 billion users were in the bag. Now you can be forced to make difficult choices to get them. Other articles on BuzzFeed News.

See you in court: Techbillionaire divorces are usually settled privately. But a divorce involving one of Google’s earliest investors will get public attention this week, the NYT reports.

Here: China has passed a personal data privacy law that will come into effect on November 1, Reuters reports. Does it increase the urgency of US federal privacy law? MT is watching.

Interestingly, the Taliban’s official website goes offline, for unknown reasons, AP reports.

Advance: Thanks to FOSTA, proceedings against Twitter can proceed via the protocol.

