OnePlus Buds Pro Review: Sound Of Silence





Introduced with the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9, the OnePlus Buds Pro follows last year’s Buds and Buds Z with an improved feature set and some important additions to the audio package. The biggest is intelligent active noise canceling.

Given that the current list price is 139, The Buds Pro is certainly cost effective. The obvious comparison is with the 249 Apples AirPods Pro, but there are also Beats Studio Buds (129) and the 189 Sennheiser Momentum.

Last week I used a pair of Buds Pro from OnePlus to look at their performance.

OnePlus Buds Pro

Yuan Spence

OnePlus does not offer ANC as an on or off option. The grain size provided will be finer, but no more. Although not available with the default settings, you can turn off ANC completely to maximize battery life. The two default options for ANC are transparency and noise canceling. The former can maintain a connection with the outside world by capturing a certain amount of noise, and the latter is what many people expect from noise cancellation.

OnePlus offers three levels of ANC. The first is maximum noise cancellation, which is pretty clear. The second is smart, not only providing maximum cancellation, but also passing sounds such as conversations (determined by the software). And finally, there is noise cancellation as a standalone option. This is essentially ANC’s low power.

When you switch between ANC modes, you will hear different jingles in your ears, but there is no big difference in timbre. I would have preferred another messaging method much more. Spoken language is an option, but different melodies can also help. A rising melody for transparency, a falling melody for noise cancellation, and a stable tone to turn off ANC completely.

And with the combination of hardware and software that powers the ANC, the OnePlus Buds Pro can confidently fulfill its noise-canceling promise while doing its best to stay connected, so fit it properly. Is worth it (includes 3 chip sizes). The UX to the outside world, but around it, requires more work.

OnePlus Buds Pro

Yuan Spence

Buds Pro inputs come with a pinch control. The area of ​​the control pad is on the front of the stem, but it takes more than a little touch of breath to activate it, so a little resistance from the thumb behind the stem makes your business in a gentle pinch style. I will do it. There was one expected input for play / pause, two inputs for skipping, and so on. The ANC mode switch described above uses pinch and hold to switch, all of which can be changed by the user.

After some control inputs, I was worried that the earphones might have started to loosen and felt that I needed to reattach the earphones to my ears. At the same time, you need to not only brush the capacitive touchpad, but also make sure it moves, reducing stray input. You win some, lose some, and it all comes out washed away.

OnePlus Buds Pro

Yuan Spence

If you have a OnePlus handset, not only will you get the easiest pairing experience, but all the software is included in Buds Pro’s Bluetooth settings. For everyone else, there is a standalone app Hey Melody that provides access to features.

I would like to emphasize two more features of the software. The first is the Audio ID. It performs hearing tests as the software profiles its own audio capacity to create profiles that optimize the listening experience. It’s a one-time operation, of course, but it does give you some ideas for creating the best audio conditions. The profile created is based on OnePlus’ decisions about how the audio sounds. You can get a relatively clean mix here without adding any personal taste such as bass boost.

Another feature is Zen mode. OnePlus pushes Zen mode to your phone and locks you out of your phone for a set amount of time, so you can focus on things other than a relaxed and connected experience. From a marketing perspective, it’s worth it, but it’s a feature I’ve never felt the need to use.

That’s not the case with the OnePlus Buds Pro Zen Mode Air. This is a feature I use and adds value to my experience. Thankfully, I didn’t turn off my headphones for 20 minutes, so I can’t hear anything. Instead, turn on active noise canceling to play a gentle sound in the background, such as a summer beach, meditation, or my personal favorite night camp.

If there’s too much silence, but the music is too overwhelming, this gentle audible feed is great.

OnePlus Buds Pro

Yuan Spence

OnePlus states that it has a total of 38 hours of durability using the battery in the charging case and the battery in the bud, but it doesn’t use ANC. This drops to 28 hours with the ANC active. The standalone OnePlus rates the buds as 5 hours with and 7 hours without ANC. These numbers are pretty much the same as I was experiencing.

The case is also charged wirelessly and has a reverse charging feature that allows it to be charged from the back of a well-designed smartphone such as the OnePlus 9 Pro. Fast charging with a wired USB-C cable will greatly improve your listening time in a short amount of time. The book describes 10 hours of playback on a 10 minute charge, which is also my experience.

OnePlus Buds Pro feels like a classic OnePlus play. Be aware of discounts for both Buds Pro and competitors, but these are worth the money-AirPods Pro may also drop in price in the future. They provide an equivalent experience that is usually reserved for high-priced hardware, and the compromises made have as little impact on specifications and quality as possible.

Disclaimer: OnePlus has provided a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro for review purposes.

