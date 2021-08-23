Apple and Google fight in Seoul to test Biden in Washington





Washington For months, Apple and Google have been fighting bills in the South Korean legislature, where they say they could jeopardize their lucrative app store business. The two companies are appealing directly to South Korean lawmakers, government officials and the general public to block legislation that is expected to face a significant vote this week.

The two companies also turned to the unlikely ally, the US government, which is trying to crush their power. The group, funded by both companies, called on Washington’s trade authorities to withdraw the bill, arguing that targeting US companies could violate a joint trade agreement.

South Korean law will be the world’s first law that requires companies operating app stores to allow Korean users to pay for in-app purchases using a variety of payment systems. It also prohibits developers from listing their products on other app stores.

How the White House responds to this proposal poses an early test for the Biden administration. Does it defend tech companies facing antitrust oversight abroad while applying the same oversight to domestic companies?

Washington has a long-standing practice of opposition to foreign law that discriminates against US companies, which can be inconsistent with domestic policy debates. But President Biden wants a consistent approach to his concerns about the incredible power of the tech giant on commerce, communications and news. In July he signed an executive order to promote competition in the industry, and his top two antitrust appointees have long been critics of the company’s voice.

The approach the White House chooses can have widespread impact on the shape of the industry and the Internet around the world. More and more countries are pursuing stricter regulations on Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon, breaking down the rules of the global Internet.

U.S. officials reiterated some of the industry’s dissatisfaction with the proposal, saying in a March report that it appeared to be targeting U.S. companies. However, US Trade Representative spokesman Adam Hodge said trade authorities have not yet taken a formal position. He said authorities are still looking at ways to balance the claim that the bill discriminates against US companies with the belief between South Korean and American tech critics that the bill will level the competition. Said that.

In a statement, Hodge recognizes the need to distinguish discrimination against U.S. companies and promote competition as South Korea is considering legislation, and asks various stakeholders to collect facts. ..

Apple said it regularly deals with the US government on various topics. In a statement, the company said in these exchanges that it had discussed South Korean app store law with US authorities, including the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Seoul.

According to the company, the law puts users who purchase digital products from other sources at risk of fraud, compromises privacy protection, makes purchases difficult to manage, and puts parental controls at risk. Will be.

In a statement, Google spokeswoman Julie Tararo McAllister said Google was open to exploring alternative approaches, but believed that the law would hurt consumers and software developers.

The proposal was approved by a South Korean parliamentary committee last month over some opposition from the South Korean government. You can vote on the body judiciary committee soon this week. Legislation requires a vote of the entire parliament and the signature of President Moon Jae-in.

This proposal will have a significant impact on the Apples App Store and Google Play Store.

According to analytics firm App Annie, the Google Store accounted for 75% of global app downloads in the second quarter of 2021. Apple Marketplace accounted for 65% of consumer spending on in-app purchases or subscriptions.

One way for software developers to make money is to sell their products directly in the app, such as Fortnites in-game currency and New York Times subscriptions. For years, Apple has insisted that developers sell these in-app products through their payment system. This saves up to 30% on many sales. Last year, Google showed that it would follow by applying a 30% cut on more purchases than in the past. Developers say the price is too high.

After a Korean legislator proposed an app store bill last year, the Washington-based group, which counts Apple and Google as members, has sent foreign trade to the US Trade Representative. The group said in October that the rules could violate the 2007 agreement and that neither country could discriminate against companies headquartered in the other.

Apple said it’s not uncommon for industry groups to provide feedback to trade representatives. The company said the government explicitly sought comment on potentially discriminatory legislation. In a statement, Naomi Wilson, vice president of policy for the Asian trade group, said legislators worked with the industry to review the app market obligations set out in the proposed measures and trade restrictions. He said he encouraged them to make sure they weren’t there. Don’t disproportionately affect American companies.

When the Trade Representative report was released in March, shortly after Mr. Bidens’ candidate took office, it contained a paragraph that reflected some of the technical group’s concerns. The report concluded that South Korean legal requirements that allow users to use external payment services appear to be specifically targeted at US providers and threaten the standard US business model. ..

The US report did not state that the law violated a free trade agreement with South Korea. However, the managing director of a group called the Asian Internet Union, which listed Apple and Google as two members in July, said the law could create trade tensions between the United States and the South, South Korea’s trade minister. South Korea pointed out the report when talking to.

The Biden administration has already expressed concern, the director commented in writing in July.

US diplomats in Seoul also raised questions about whether the law could create trade tensions.

Google said such a thing, and a similar opinion was expressed by the US embassy in South Korea, said legislator Jo Sun-le. He added that the embassy was in contact with his staff throughout June and July. Another lawmaker, Park Seo-joon, also said the embassy had expressed trade concerns about the law.

Jo said a Google representative visited his office to disagree with the proposal and Apple also provided feedback against the law.

Joe said he had requested the United States to provide official status, but said he had not yet received it.

US trade authorities may defend a business, even if criticized by others in the government. While former President Donald J. Trump attacked the responsibility shield of a social media platform known as Section 230, his trade delegation wrote similar provisions in agreements with Canada, Mexico and Japan.

However, former official Wendy Cutler, who negotiated a trade agreement between South Korea and the United States, said South Korean rules violated the trade agreement when the same antitrust issue was being discussed in the state. He said it would be difficult for the United States to insist.

Cutler, now vice chairman of the Institute for Policy Studies of the Asian Association, said he did not want to call on countries that could violate his obligations when his government questioned its practices. Greatly weakens the case.

South Korean and American app developers ran their own campaigns for the new rules, arguing that it wouldn’t cause trade tensions.

In June, Mark Busse, a senior executive in lobbying for dating app company Match Group and a former director of a regulatory promotion group called the Coalition for App Fairness, told South Korean lawmaker Joe. I wrote a letter in support of the proposal. He said the Biden administration was aware of concerns about tech giants, reducing the likelihood of trade conflicts.

Later that month, Buse attended a virtual conference on app store law hosted by K-Internet, an industry group representing major Korean Internet companies such as Google’s major search rivals Naver and Kakao in South Korea. I attended.

Mr. Busse, who visited Seoul this month to submit a bill on behalf of the Coalition for App Fairness, revealed that his employer considers it a high-stakes debate. He listed many other countries where authorities are concerned about apple and Google practices.

And all of this follows the leadership shown by the South Korean parliament, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/23/technology/apple-google-south-korea-app-store.html

