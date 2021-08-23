Why the Taliban won the high-tech war in Afghanistan





For the coalition, things were quite different. Western troops have access to a wide range of world-class technologies, from space-based surveillance to remote control systems such as robots and drones. But for them, the war in Afghanistan was not a survival war. It was a war of choice. For this reason, much of the technology was aimed at reducing the risk of casualties rather than achieving a complete victory. Western troops have invested heavily in weapons that can remove soldiers from dangerous way airpower, drones or technologies that can speed up the provision of immediate treatment. Keeping enemies arm-length and protecting soldiers from harm, such as gunships, bulletproof vests, and roadside bomb detection, are the western focus.

The western comprehensive military priority was elsewhere: in the battle between greater forces. Technically, that means, for example, investing in hypersonic missiles that match those of China and Russia, or investing in military artificial intelligence to try to defeat them.

Technology is neither the driving force of conflict nor the guarantor of victory. Instead, it’s an enabler.

The Afghan government, sandwiched between these two worlds, has more in common with the Taliban than the coalition. This was not a war of choice, but a fundamental threat. But the government couldn’t move as far as the Taliban. Its development was hampered by the fact that foreign troops provided major technologically advanced forces. Although Afghan troops and police did provide bodies to the battle (many lives were lost in the process), they were not in a position to create or operate their own sophisticated systems. Western nations were reluctant to equip Afghanistan with state-of-the-art weapons, fearing they might not be maintained or even fall into the hands of the Taliban.

Take the Afghan Air Force. It was offered and trained on less than 20 propeller aircraft. This allowed for a small amount of close air support, but it was far from the cutting edge. And working with the United States meant that Afghanistan was not free to look elsewhere for technology transfer. It was effectively stuck in the stunted stage of development.

So what does this tell us? Technology says it is neither the driving force of conflict nor the guarantor of victory. Instead, it’s an enabler. And even rudimentary weapons can bring the day into the hands of motivated and patient humans who are ready and able to make the necessary progress.

It also shows that tomorrow’s battlefield may look a lot like Afghanistan. There are fewer pure technical conflicts won by the army with the most firepower, and old and new technologies are lined up. It already looks like that in conflicts like the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and that pattern is something we may see more over time. Technology may no longer win the war, but innovation is possible, especially if one is fighting an existential battle.

Christopher Ankersen is a clinical associate professor of international affairs at New York University. He served in the United Nations in Europe and Asia from 2005 to 2017 and to the Canadian Army from 1988 to 2000. He is the author and editor of several books, including the future of civil and military cooperation politics and world affairs, and a PhD in the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Mike Martin, a former Pashto-speaking British Army officer, took several tours in Afghanistan as a political commissar and advised British generals on his approach to war. He is currently a Visiting War Research Fellow at King’s College London and the author of an intimate war that depicts the war in southern Afghanistan since 1978. He holds a PhD from King’s College London.

