Technology, Need Driven Sustainable Workforce Transformation – MeriTalk





The longer the coronavirus pandemic, the more diminished the worklife of the pre-March 2020 version of the rearview mirror, as many know, and the complete elimination of the workforce across both the government and private sector. The chances are low. It will return to its normal state before the public health crisis.

But at the same time, two unstoppable forces rush to fill the vacuum and form the usual next chapter of the workforce. Need and technology. Both cultivate one of the most valuable human trait adaptability and the willingness to use new tools and new approaches to change things for the better.

Today, there is a blizzard of factors that is shaping the transformation and innovation of the workforce and further alienating us all from work as we knew. Here are some factors to pay attention to, both in terms of government policy and in the development of innovations that are becoming one of the most important.

First: Have we really returned to the office?

The short answer for many is probably not, at least in the strictly traditional sense. The much longer answer is that when we return to the office, things will be very different from the beginning of 2020, and future work life will not be mandatory and will revolve around employee requirements, talents, and circumstances. It’s much more likely to fill a cubicle farm in a federal office building in the Washington, DC region.

For some federal officials, for government leaders and high-level managers, physical factory workers, law enforcement agencies, and security operations personnel, we believe pandemics were rarely home events. .. Rather, it worked normally in traditional locations, but the ranks of onsite employees were significantly decimated.

For the majority of federal employees, about 60% work full-time from home during a pandemic, with many federal agencies totaling more than 80%, and the future of the workplace is evolving. It depends on the balance of government policies. It is affected by the future course of the coronavirus and the public health crisis it caused.

The Biden administration has spent months leading federal agencies through the evaluation of reinstatement policies through the Human Resources Administration (OPM), but has not triggered a widespread reinstatement.

Just a few weeks ago, rising vaccination rates and plans to require federal employees and government contractors to vaccinate and / or perform frequent tests appear to pave the way for more office returns. I did. However, the United States has climbed yet another infection spike thanks to the viral delta variant, and there is ample evidence of mild infection even among fully vaccinated people, and the coronavirus pathway is in the future timing of OPM policy. It will definitely change to have the greatest impact.

Second: The success of Remote Works speaks loudly

Aside from the factors that led to and could sustain a large federal experiment with large-scale telework, the next workplace location policy decision ignores one of the most important factors. It will be very difficult to do. The factor is a consensus agreement on the success of the experiments so far.

From the early days of VPN capacity scrambling to the first few months of adding infrastructure to maintain a much more sophisticated distributed service, federal agencies have allowed most employees to work remotely.

Perhaps most importantly, as an input to future workforce policy decisions, the era of remotework is characterized by the efficient provision of services to citizens, and many agency managers explain labor production. It has led to improved sexuality and digital literacy.

For example, according to a survey conducted by the United States Government Employees’ Federation, 79% of federal employees believe that they have increased their productivity while working from home. Federal civil and military technology leader MeriTalks news coverage confirms similar sentiment. Conclusion: If a decentralized workforce is a more effective workforce, there is less reason to look to the past.

Third: Technology investment trends

In addition to recognizing the success of remote work through productivity measures, another major force driving future government workplace policy is the trend of technology investment.

Billions of dollars have already been invested in maintaining and improving government functions in the remote work era, and billions of dollars have been invested in further improving those functions.

At some point, the fact that the technical features purchased and paid to serve a decentralized workforce are already here means that there is one less major reason to keep the workforce more centralized. .. The fact that these investments are also heavily inclined to IT modernization means that cloud adoption and zero trust architectures make it difficult to bring back the capabilities they create to work from anywhere.

Steve Nguyen, Vice President and General Manager of Citrix’s US Public Sector, has demonstrated that the federal government has demonstrated the art of potential with remote work technology.

He said federal agencies were already preparing for the “Future of Work” before the pandemic to meet increasing talent demand and evolving technology. What we all learned from this crisis is that planning future emergencies also requires consideration of appropriate technical solutions to support employee workloads, needs, productivity disruptions, and continued work. Is that there is.

Continuing non-location-based government activity in today’s environment as pandemic uncertainties continue, along with increased natural disasters, unplanned emergencies, and potential disruptions to other missions. Nguyen said he needed to continue to focus on. Therefore, when agencies think about re-entry and post-re-entry in the long run, there is an urgent and strategic urgency to rethink both workplace policies and processes in order to effectively serve Americans from anywhere. there is.

Fourth: Supporting the rebuilding of IT personnel

Together with the private sector, the federal government faces fierce competition to fill its IT and cybersecurity positions. Governments offer great marketing for missions and services, but often lag behind many private sector employers in wages and strides.

The trouble for governments in the long run is that the IT workforce is now biased towards the older spectrum. According to a budget document issued in 2020, 14% of the federal IT workforce was over 60, but only 2.7% were under 30.

Governments are in the midst of a long process of rebuilding and renewing their IT workforce and need to somehow succeed in their efforts. One of the important selling points of new employee candidates is that they can work from anywhere according to their position. Instead of waiting for OPM guidance on general reinstatement policies, some federal agencies are wasting time re-selling their IT jobs to reach candidates who can work from anywhere.

Guy Cavallo, who became CIO of OPM earlier this year, said in July that he was ready to hire tech employees regardless of location across the country. Unless I’m a job that physically requires someone there, we hire everywhere in remote areas, he said. With the advent of cloud services, he added, no one needs to be sitting next to the server.

By unleashing federal work from a particular geographic location or physical store building and distributing work across the country, agencies, especially often, according to Nguyen, have higher wages and flexibility in the workplace. Sexual luxury.

Fifth: remote training becomes paramount

As the greater trend towards telecommuting for federal employees continues to grow, the gap left by face-to-face vocational training and guidance, which was the realm of fixed office space and face-to-face supervisor employees, needs to be filled. The sex will also increase. Interaction.

Gary Eimerman, general manager of skills at Pluralsight, said that as employees move to more remote or hybrid models, leaders use new tools and tactics to help teams complete projects and benefit from large technology investments. You need to make sure you have the skills you need to get the skills you need. Provides IT training to government leaders and their staff.

The most savvy leaders work with skill development partners who can provide a complete training solution that includes a combination of on-demand video training, live virtual or in-class training sessions, and hands-on learning opportunities tailored to your specific needs. To do. Organization, he said.

That need is even more important in IT-related training, including improving and improving the skills of current employees.

One of the key factors to consider when implementing an upskill or reskilling strategy is that hands-on learning opportunities help teams improve their skills in the most effective way possible. It’s very important. Combined with in-depth on-demand video courses and instructor-led training, hands-on learning in a lab or virtual sandbox environment enables workers to retain and develop the skills they need to do their jobs.

According to Imerman, the most successful government customers are implementing skill-up solutions that combine all three. The results in terms of rapid project implementation, faster time to market for product delivery, and the ability to train and maintain highly skilled technicians are often surprising.

Finally: Conclusion

There are many undecided decisions made by the federal government when considering return-to-work policies, when, and their scope. The main direct driver of policy change is undoubtedly the worker health and safety concerns caused by the development of the coronavirus.

But beyond that catalyst, technology that allows the federal workforce to work flexibly from anywhere proves its value and the future of larger federal technology investment trends, including broader modernization goals. Is shown.

And the government’s most important assets they have shown are that the new approach can not only work, but also improve government performance. Evidence that the next normality is already here is compelling for the two-year experiment underway in the decentralized work.

