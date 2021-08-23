Google Cloud and Walden U.Creates a chatbot that creates its own quiz





Walden University and Google Cloud, commercial online universities, have recently tested chatbots that utilize artificial intelligence designed to act as online tutors who write their own assessments of student progress.

In a demonstration on Monday, Walden leaders showed how a chatbot named “Julian” could create a simple multiple-choice question and challenge students with short, written answers. .. This software helps you scan student wording for accuracy and create online notes through machine learning.

Stephen Tom, chief transformation officer at a Minneapolis-based school, said the bot will help instructors by automating on-demand assessments.

By creating an online tool that can provide immediate feedback, the software allows students to check their progress as they wish, he said.

“We want to apply Julian not only to what is right and wrong, such as mathematics and science, but also to topics such as social work, psychology, and counseling areas where interpretation and feedback on their acquisition are really important. I was thinking. Tom said, “And I wanted to do it in a way that I didn’t have to write a script so that I could run it on a large scale so that I could serve it across Walden’s 100+ programs. . “

Walden is working exclusively with Google Cloud on this project and has so far applied bots to social work and early childhood education tracks. Students first select a concept or module to test and then select the type of question they want to answer. The instructor does not guide the bot’s response, but review questions and important concepts are elicited through machine learning for accuracy. The software’s memo feature prompts students to highlight important ideas directly from the course materials and review the highlighted content.

The Walden University IT team worked directly with Google to design and build the software, school CIO Karthik Venkatesh said in a demonstration. The presence of Google Cloud makes maintenance easier, but he says he needs a small IT group to manage operations.

“The need for scale was very important,” said Bencatesh. “From a university perspective, we wanted to make sure this was a tool or platform that added value by creating speed.”

Google Cloud isn’t just focused on online education with technology initiatives like the “Julian” chatbot, but “early traction was in that area,” said Google executive Lukman Ramsey. I am.

“We see the same thing as in other industries where online education is becoming a baseline, which means that traditional schools and even schools in the field are rapidly adding online accessories.” Ramsey said. “Therefore, there’s nothing specific about this technology online, which means it can be used in online schools like Walden and in traditional ground schools.”

Universities are increasingly considering AI for administrative tasks, analyzing large amounts of data and freeing human workers. Many universities employ chatbots as a website concierge that answers basic questions and directs students to resources.

