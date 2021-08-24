How London Social Entrepreneurs Lead the World in Impact Technology and Innovative Goal-Driven Enterprises (Part 1)





London & Partners

Over the last five years, London has emerged as one of the world’s leading hubs in impact technology, and VC investment in London’s purpose-driven enterprises is growing rapidly. London continues to address issues such as climate change and social inequality, with a focus on better recovery from the effects of the pandemic, so London is ready to address the most pressing environmental and social challenges. We are at the forefront of global innovation to find solutions.

Some statistics on VC investment in London’s impact technology to highlight this exponential growth:

Investment in 2020 was 10.5 times that of 2015, an increase of 945%.

2020 was a record year for VC investment in London to impact tech companies, with VC investment of $ 1.8 billion, second only to San Francisco.

There are seven impact tech unicorn companies in London, including Arrival, Gousto and Babylon Health.

London is home to some of the world’s largest impact technology companies, with 387 working on one of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Source: Dealroom.co

I found out more about why London is leading and set out to talk to some of the diverse founders who are leading that responsibility. I started with Janet Coil, Managing Director of London & Partners, an agency for business growth and destinations in the city. He is tasked with creating resilient, sustainable and inclusive economic growth in London.

I started by asking her what she felt behind this explosive growth. The fact that London is positioned as a global technology hub and is attracting such high levels of investment to purpose-driven tech companies is a testament to the collaborative, positive and supportive technology ecosystem here. is. The city provides access to purpose-driven technology companies, as well as dedicated VCs and accelerators for the right policy makers, infrastructure, world-class universities, and talent. All of these factors create the largest cluster of impact tech startups in the world. London is also home to a diverse customer base that is increasingly seeking sustainable and ethical technology solutions, making it the perfect city for goal-oriented companies to scale up, she said. ..

Janet Coyle, Managing Director of London & Partners

Joshua Attacker | Tucker Image

I asked her if she thinks Brexit and COVID have accelerated this for the enterprise. Both Covid-19 and Brexit have acted as promoters of a good growth agenda, driving the importance of goal-driven business and the need for goals that play as important a role as business interests. Covid-19 also highlights the crucial role technology can play in solving global challenges, which is the rapid acceleration of VC investment in impact technology solutions that we have witnessed in the last 18 months. It has become an important driving force in. Last year, Coil said 107 deals were closed as London’s impact technology and electric vehicle companies arrived and online food kit company Gusto reached unicorn status in London.

I asked you Sadiq Khan, the son of a Pakistani immigrant bus driver, and a great mayor in a city that speaks more than 230 languages. Do you think diversity is at the heart of what makes London an impact business beacon?

She agreed that London is a city of creative energy born of its rich heritage, culture, diversity and free thinking. It is arguably one of the most diverse cities in the world, and it is one of the city’s greatest strengths that this diversity makes London so unique. Diversity drives innovation and, as a hub of different cultures, London is the place where ideas that change the world are born.

London & Partners

London & Partners

Black Lives Matter’s protest in response to George Floyd’s murder also clearly reminded us of discrimination in our society and how much we must do to end it. At London & Partners, we are responsible for advocating and promoting London’s diversity. This means using our channels and business networks as effectively as possible in a way that allows us to make the biggest difference.

To this end, London and its partners are running several programs to foster a comprehensive technology ecosystem and support companies in diverse and diverse communities. These include a series of bespoke trade missions for black and mixed ethnic founders and LGBTQIA + founders, as well as new support for a cohort of female founders to access funding to grow their business. Includes the 12-month program Beyond HERizons. According to Coyle, over 50% are founders of black or mixed ethnic groups.

I talked to some of these diverse founders and set out to learn more about their experience. Natalie Campbell is the co-CEO of Belu, a water company that donates 100% of its profits to the charity WaterAid and helps transform lives around the world with clean water. A self-proclaimed girl from northwest London inspired by Puff Daddy, she shared more about the company’s model and philosophy.

Belu is a beverage business that puts people and the environment first. We sell sustainable mineral water, blenders and filtration systems to the hospitality industry and workplace. We do not export our products because we do not have to ship water or drinks around the world. This is a very strange practice. Filtration services operate globally because they do not consume large amounts of carbon and can actually save material waste.

Bell co-CEO Natalie Campbell

Speckle

She continued, “Our business strategy and operating model is underpinned by our goal of” changing the way the world sees water by 2030. ” We invest all the profits to pursue this. We best provide all the net benefits to WaterAid, more than 5 million so far, clean water, decent toilets, and good hygiene for everyone everywhere. is known. What people are unaware of is that we are also BSI PAS2060 certified, which is the only global standard for carbon neutrality in practice and is an advocate for the circular economy.

I asked her about what she said. London is unique as an ecosystem that supports social enterprises, as people value new, different, niche and local things.

In the post-pandemic world, communities across the UK have come together with the common goal of staying safe and healthy. Due to the restrictions on where we can go and what we can do, inequality and systematic issues quickly surfaced, especially in London. London is my home. I lived north and south. London lost its mind and became a transaction grid of what it had and what it didn’t. Overnight, people realized they lived in London, but they weren’t really connected to their neighborhood. This all changed in a blink of an eye, and people suddenly began looking for older neighbors, families struggling to achieve their goals, and those who were shielding without the interaction of basic human needs. , She said.

Belu is a beverage business that puts people and the environment first.

Speckle

She continued, now with new dining, meeting and socializing opportunities, people cherish local produce and niche vendors selling only one-off items, small bookstores, bakeries, butchers, etc. We support this. Social enterprises are thriving because they have added more value than companies that have spent years. Fat Macy’s, Change Please, Luminary Bakery, all good examples of businesses growing in power due to social spirit and community impact. It’s like a time when you’ve known local shopkeepers since you were a kid and imagined what they catalyzed as an inspiration for the younger generation! Neighboring businesses have also stepped up to give back during the pandemic, my local coffee shop offered free school meals, some of them to prepare meals for NHS workers I used the kitchen and shared local information to help people stay safe. Yes, big companies also helped, but they had the money and resources, these little operators were hit hard and still stepped up.

(Click here for Part 2 of this article)

