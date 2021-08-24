Gartner identifies key emerging technologies that spur innovation through trust, growth and change





Configurable applications and networks within NFT, Quantum ML, Generative AI, homomorphic encryption, and key monitoring technologies

Stamford, Connecticut, August 23, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Engineering Trust, Acceleration of Growth, Engraving of Change, Gartner, Inc. There are three comprehensive trends. Technologies such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), sovereign clouds, data fabrics, generated AI, and composable networks give you a competitive advantage.

Figure 1. Hype Cycle of Emerging Technologies, 2021. Source: Gartner (August 2021)

Bryan Burk, Gartner’s Research Vice President, said: “Major organizations will rely on new technologies from this year’s Hype Cycle to build trust and new growth opportunities against the backdrop of ongoing strategic change and economic uncertainty.”

The emerging technology Hype Cycle is unique among most Gartner Hype Cycles. This is to extract insights from more than 1,500 technologies into a concise “knowledge” set of emerging technologies and trends that show the potential to offer a high degree of competitive advantage in the following five: Up to 10 years (see Figure 1).

Three themes of emerging technology trends

Engineering Trust: Trusts need security and reliability. However, it can also be extended to build innovation as a resilient core and foundation for IT to deliver business value. This foundation must consist of designed, reproducible, reliable, proven, scalable work practices and innovations.

For example, the digital and cloud technology and services markets are currently dominated by US and Asian providers. As a result, many European companies store data in these regions, creating political instability, concerns about maintaining data management and compliance with local regulations. Countries can use the sovereign cloud to achieve digital and data sovereignty. This provides data protection management, residence requirements, protected trade principles, and legal requirements for applying information gathering.

Technologies that monitor engineer trust are sovereign cloud, NFT, machine-readable, distributed identity, distributed finance, homomorphic encryption, active metadata management, data fabrics, real-time incident centers, and employee communications applications.

Accelerate Growth: Recovery and growth can occur after a credible core business is established. Organizations need to balance their desire for technology and business risk to ensure that they achieve their short-term goals. As the innovation-driven core expands, accelerated growth will increase delivery and value.

For example, generated AI is a new technology used by the pharmaceutical industry to reduce drug discovery costs and time. Gartner predicts that by 2025, more than 30% of new drugs and new materials will be systematically discovered using generative AI technology. Generative AI does more than just enhance and accelerate design in many areas. It also has the potential to “invent” novel designs that humans may have missed.

To accelerate growth, we need to consider technologies such as multi-experience, industry cloud, AI-driven innovation, quantum machine learning (ML), generated AI, and digital humans.

Sculpture of Change: While change is traditionally destructive and often leads to turmoil, organizations can use innovation to sculpt change and bring order to turmoil. The art is to anticipate the needs of change and automatically adjust to it.

For example, configurable business applications can help you adapt your application experience to changing operational business contexts. Built on composable application technology and built with composable thinking, composable businesses allow organizations to recognize and leverage business opportunities, respond to unexpected disruptions, and meet changing customer demands at their own pace. Respond and maintain loyalty.

Organizations considering sculpting change include composable applications, composable networks, AI enhanced design, AI enhanced software engineering, physical information-based AI, impact engineering, digital platform conductor tools, named data networking, and self-integration. You need to consider the application.

