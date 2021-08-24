The crew will remove more than 225 packages to continue removing debris from Glenwood Canyon’s I-70 – CBS Denver





Glenwood Springs, Colorado (CBS4) -The crew continued to remove debris from Glenwood Canyon’s Interstate 70. Stretching was partially resumed earlier this month after the catastrophic landslide caused a lot of damage and was closed for more than two weeks.

The crew was able to clear 124 loads on Saturday and 104 loads on Sunday. They focused their efforts on the dumping site for unnamed materials. They also cleaned two clogged drains. Then they moved under a highway with a standing puddle.

Read more: Labrand police explain the role of mental health professionals in the sector

Xcel Energy will be working in the canyon over the weekend and will continue this week. Traffic may stop to give the crew access to certain areas.

Read more: Some Coloradans are reassured by the approval of the new FDA vaccine, others are still skeptical

This week’s crew will focus on mile markers 120 and 127-129.

Over the weekend, there was a fast-moving storm and it rained, but it wasn’t enough to issue clocks and warnings.

Other News: Forced Dosing Recommended for Danish Suspect Jesper Jorgensen in Wildfire

Glenwood Canyon experienced some mud and debris flows during the heavy storms this summer, but none were so devastating at the end of July. The landslide is the result of a grizzly leak fire that burned the walls of the canyon up and down in 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/08/23/interstate-70-glenwood-canyon-debris-mudslides/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos