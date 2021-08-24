Google AI throws out keyboard + revolutionizes data search





According to Dr. Jeff Dean, head of artificial intelligence at Google, clinicians often complain about how they interact with EHR, but Google has turned to technologies that streamline features such as data search and predictive text search. It is working.

In a recent episode of the podcast “Medical and Machinery” by Dr. Eric Topol and Dr. Abraham Bergese, Dr. Dean talks about how EHR evolves in some of Healthcare and Google’s current projects. I talked about his predictions.

Here are six insights from Dr. Dean quoted in the August 20 Medscape report.

1. Google is working with other organizations to use anonymized data to narrow down EHR searches in a way that technology companies train natural language models. Using a natural language model, researchers aim to use text prefixes to predict the next word or sequence of words that will occur.

2. The natural language model example is a model that applies to email messages, so when a person is typing a message, AI will suggest ways to complete the sentence to save input. ..

3. Google uses the same approach to suggest to clinicians what’s next for a particular patient’s EHR. Dr. Dean said: If you have an anonymized medical record, you can get the medical record prefix to predict some high-level attributes for individual events or subsequent events, such as: “Will this patient develop diabetes within the next 12 months?'”

4. The idea of ​​using all past medical decisions to create an AI model that signals all future medical decisions is complex, but Dr. Dean said this feat is a potential medical IT innovation “ It ’s a good North Star. ”

5. Dr. Dean said his group used voice recordings of patient-doctor conversations to create medical memos that clinicians could edit a bit instead of entering the entire memo. rice field.

6. Making notes summarized from conversations can be a great assistant tool that not only eases the burden on the clinician, but can also lead to higher quality data in EHR, Dean said. The doctor says.

“Everyone knows that clinicians often copy and paste the latest notes and don’t actually edit them properly. It’s very difficult to work with some of these systems. It’s tedious and awkward. Voice and voice are a more natural way to create them. Notes. ”

