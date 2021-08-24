Four ways companies are expanding the impact of their investment in innovation





Companies implementing best-practice innovation programs are reviewing their R & D plans to look beyond pure economic interests to the strategic impact of new initiatives from the perspective of employees, customers, and the community as a whole. .. Return on investment has long been a key indicator in guiding financing decisions across innovation and broader corporate commitments, but companies are now looking at multiple aspects of the value a particular project achieves. .. Here are four questions that the leaders of the best-performing organizations are asking them to calculate the potential return on their major investment beyond their direct monetary return.

Companies are recalculating the value of investing in innovation beyond financial outcomes for a wide range of issues that have proven to be related to business growth.

How does this project match our strategic businessman dating?

When evaluating a project, decision makers implicitly considered alignment with the company’s strategic goals based on the organization’s existing market and capabilities. However, the introduction of comprehensive data visualization tools such as SAP Analytics Cloud and the expectations of governance have enabled companies to quickly model how specific initiatives have strategic impact. Other tools, such as the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud Marketplace, allow you to overlay different datasets. Does this help you quickly analyze what happens to people? Create a scenario and see the impact in many ways.

How does this project solve the customer’s biggest problem?

It’s important to assess how your technology investment affects your overall customer experience. How do strategic approaches and specific tools address customer issues to resolve the issue at the root? Tools such as Qualtrics can sense not only buying trends, but also the impressions you get through your entire customer life cycle and your business and partner relationships. Often, new solutions, especially those in the back office that indirectly drive the customer experience, help prioritize the approaches needed when choosing future innovations to implement. For example, SAP Process Intelligence reveals customer service / order processing bottlenecks that are otherwise invisible to operations staff and provides deep data insights to help improve processes.

Does this project help or hinder the employee experience?

With the Covid-19 pandemic, we have all experienced a rapid evolution of working patterns. One of the biggest changes is the transition from offices to major telecommuting arrangements across many industries. As they are rapidly adopting new code of conduct and tools, employers need to consider the impact of these initiatives and how to support employee involvement. Regular, short-term, targeted pulse surveys help managers understand how employees are reacting to the newly implemented approach, and problems before they negatively impact productivity. Can be avoided quickly.

What are the outcomes of the larger community of our investments?

In an increasingly interconnected world, businesses are expanding their horizons beyond organizational barriers and direct customers and supply chains. For many companies, social licensing to operate goes from basic regulatory compliance and sustainability measures to managing new technology initiatives and product impacts on a wider community at the local, regional, and global levels. I’m migrating. Companies are using concepts such as business networks to work with a variety of new partners (sometimes surprising) across these extended communities to achieve great social outcomes as well as financial results. ..

Transformed business models redefine value

This focus on impact, as well as economic rewards, extends beyond technology and its applications. Technology is enabling new business models, and the definition of value is shifting beyond monetary transactions to the many outcomes outlined above.

In essence, the business model is about how value is created, delivered, and acquired. By looking at value from a new perspective and applying new KPIs from a management and governance perspective that goes beyond financial indicators, companies can make more comprehensive decisions about the true impact of their investments and balance their innovation portfolio. Take and achieve the strongest business and social outcomes. ..

Sustainability is one of the most prominent examples of this change. Companies are expanding the metrics and approaches they use to develop and implement sustainability measures across their businesses and the communities in which they operate. Through long-term governance, from early idea development to business case validation, companies are exploring and deploying indicators to consider both positive and potentially negative impacts.

For example, SAP Services is working with many companies to help them understand the greater impact of their sustainability investments in areas such as the circular economy. Leaders are fully aware of the potential impact of the project across customers, employees, and the community. The lesson for all of us is that, broadening the lens of outcome opportunities, technology investment has a chain reaction with cross-organizational returns.

